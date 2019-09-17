30 Workspaces for the World’s Biggest Tech Companies

For technology companies, image is everything. Whether it be the latest iPhone, the newest Slack interface, or the latest Uber app update, these multimillion-dollar giants strive daily to keep the user engaged, and to keep their image young, current, and cutting edge. Invariably, this need to be noticed transcends the digital screen, and manifests in the architecture of the offices where this innovation takes place.

Across the world, from Dublin to Tel Aviv to Tokyo, the workspaces of the world's largest tech companies are redefining how offices are designed, aided by leading architects such as Foster + Partners, Snøhetta, and Gehry Partners. While our recent article on solutions for flexible home offices reflects on strategic functionality and individual expression, the 30 workspaces below dedicate themselves to collaboration and inspiration through a play on scales, color, shapes, and unexpected fixtures.

Google

Save this picture! Google Campus Dublin / Camenzind Evolution + Henry J. Lyons Architects. Image © Peter Wurmli

Save this picture! Google Mexico / SPACE. Image © Eric Velazquez Torres

Save this picture! Google Campus / Jump Studios. Image Courtesy of Jump Studios

Save this picture! Google Tel Aviv Office / Camenzind Evolution. Image © Itay Sikolski

Save this picture! Google Madrid HQ / Jump Studios. Image © Daniel Malhão

Save this picture! Google EMEA Engineering Hub / Camezind Evolution. Image © Camenzind Evolution

Save this picture! Google Offices in Milan / AMA – Albera Monti & Associati. Image © Bepe Raso

Facebook

Airbnb

Save this picture! Airbnb’s European Operations Hub in Dublin / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

Save this picture! Airbnb CX Hub / Bora Architects. Image © Jeremy Bitterman

Save this picture! Airbnb Tokyo / Suppose Design Office. Image © Studio Periphery

Save this picture! Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments. Image © Mariko Reed

Apple

Slack

Save this picture! Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Save this picture! SLACK London Office / ODOS architects. Image © Philip Durrant

Save this picture! Slack NYC HQ / Snøhetta. Image © Michael Grimm

Save this picture! Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design. Image © Shai Gil

Save this picture! Slack Asia Pacific Headquarters / Breathe Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke

Microsoft

Save this picture! Microsoft Technology Pavilion / NOWADAYS office. Image © Ilya Ivanov

Save this picture! Microsoft Milan / Flores & Prats. Image Courtesy of Flores Prats

Save this picture! Vienna Microsoft Headquarters / INNOCAD. Image © Paul Ott

Save this picture! Microsoft New England Research & Development Center / Sasaki. Image © John Horner

Pinterest

Save this picture! Pinterest Headquarters / All of the Above + First Office + Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Naho Kubota

Uber

Save this picture! Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro. Image © Bean Buro

Save this picture! Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design. Image © Jasper Sanidad

Save this picture! Uber Advanced Technologies Group Center / Assembly Design Studio. Image © Jasper Sanidad

Samsung

Save this picture! Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee