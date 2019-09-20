World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Obra Arquitetos
  6. 2019
  7. LLF House / Obra Arquitetos

LLF House / Obra Arquitetos

  • 07:00 - 20 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LLF House / Obra Arquitetos
Save this picture!
LLF House / Obra Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Pedro Mascaro © Pedro Mascaro + 32

  • Engineering

    Truzzi Engenharia

  • Landscaping

    Panorama Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Castilha Iluminação

  • Interiors

    Juliana Camargo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the house sought to make the most of the relationship with the site, surrounded by vegetation and with an intense relationship between the interior and exterior space.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The site has a very steep slope and the house program requested was relatively small in relation to the size of the site.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Thus, the house was deployed in the center of the lot and distributed on two levels. At the top, a winding slab creates spaces and houses the service, garage and collective use programs, all openly open to the outside. The design of the slab and some structural walls characterize the kitchen, living and leisure spaces without creating very rigid barriers between environments so that users can enjoy freedom, amplitude and great interaction between environments and programs of the house.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento Inferior
Planta - Pavimento Inferior
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The most intimate level, where a living space and four bedrooms are housed, is designed downstairs. Taking advantage of the slope of the land, its roof serves as a floor to a flat square upstairs and leaning against a retainer on one side, allows the opening and direct connection of rooms with a garden and a lakepond on the other.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The lake was built so that, besides its beauty, it could serve as a reservoir for the irrigation of the garden, taking advantage of the rainwater and favoring the drainage of the land.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The house was all constructed of cast-in-place reinforced concrete, exploiting the plastic possibilities of the material mainly on the upstairs roof slab and considering the good technical performance when we created backboards and waterproofing roof structures for the volume of the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Obra Arquitetos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "LLF House / Obra Arquitetos" [Casa LLF / Obra Arquitetos] 20 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924989/llf-house-obra-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream