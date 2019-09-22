The New Campus of Yan’an University / THAD

+ 45

Architects THAD

Location Yan’an, Shanxi, China

Category University

Architect in Charge Weimin Zhuang

Design Team Weimin Zhuang, Kuang Li, Hongjun Tang, Wenge Sheng, Yi Zhang, Tengfei Xu, Rongzi Chen, Hao Ding, Linwen Zeng, etc

Structural Design Bingli Jiang, Xiao Yang, etc

Landscape Design Yi Zhou, Xuelei Zhang, etc

Area 575000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Li Yao

Text description provided by the architects. In the old revolutionary district of Yan'an, designing a new campus for a university with a profound history and cultural heritage is a challenging proposition. The design needs to connect the past with the future, and let the history glow with the charm of the new era.

We hope to make a difference from the previous campus design, going back to the origins, and exploring more deeply the connotation of this land, which reflect the spirit and regional culture of Yan'an.

Yan'an enjoys distinctive architectural features, caves with setbacks are common scenes. We use it as the architectural symbol for the new campus to restore and connect the past, strengthen the regional elements, and inherit the historical context.

Save this picture! museum see from library arch. Image © Li Yao

Setback is applied in the main building volumes, which is a symbolic feature of the new campus. The cave is another architectural element and runs through the design of the entire campus.

Save this picture! library north side atrium. Image © Li Yao

But instead of simply imitating, it is combined with the campus culture and practical functional needs, using the Yan'an cave to shape the arcade, which serves as the building base and enhances the sense of weight.

It provides excellent communication space for teachers and students, also serves as circulation corridors to connect different functional areas.