Christensen & Co Design New Learning Spaces in Copenhagen

Save this picture! © EDiT - architectural visualization studio, Christensen & Co

Christensen & Co Architects have designed the Nordøst Amager School, a school in Copenhagen that offers new types of spaces for an innovative learning experience. The facility also doubles as a center for after school activities for adults and children.

Set to be completed in 2022, the project extends on 10 592 square meters. At the core of the space, the leisure zone, has multiple welcoming functions, inviting the people on the streets to interact with the educational building. Nevertheless, this interaction is limited to certain degrees through a series of architectonic elements. With a design set to blend in with the surroundings and the context of the city, the Nordøst Amager School is part of the urban fabric of Copenhagen.

In order to separate and filter the outside world from the school’s premises, an outside stair creates a transitional buffer zone between the urban cityscape and the private building. Doubling as a seating arrangement, the staircase can also put in place different activities. The local community can make good use of the space under the trees, while kids enjoy the playground and climbing walls. Stairs and slides ensure their way down to the ground floor.

Organized to facilitate ideal learning situations, the ground floor grants many accesses, mainly to the gym hall, workshops, maker spaces, and the auditorium. The theater space generates “a vibrant social environment for activities such as lectures, crafts, concerts, and communal meetings”.

An inner atrium with a large staircase, opening up to the different levels, spreads the daylight in the entire building through important skylights. In fact, on the issue of safety and confinement, the architects state that “by creating this vertical connection, we have organized the architecture so the youngest pupils have their daily lives farthest from the bustling streets, thus ensuring a safe learning environment”.

News via ArchDaily Submissions.