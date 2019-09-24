World
  Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre and the College of Fine Arts Production Center / Elkus Manfredi Architects

Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre and the College of Fine Arts Production Center / Elkus Manfredi Architects

  17:00 - 24 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre and the College of Fine Arts Production Center / Elkus Manfredi Architects
© Robert Benson
  • Interior Signage (excluding code)

    Elkus Manfredi Architects – concept, design and graphics

  • Exterior Signage/Interior Donor Wall

    Anna Farrington

  • Project Manager

    Stantec

  • Structural Engineer

    (FKA) Amman & Whitney/Louis Berger

  • Theatre Design, AV

    Auerbach Pollock Friedlander

  • Civil Engineer

    Nitsch Engineering

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Haley & Aldrich, Inc

  • Architectural Lighting

    Auerbach Glasow

  • Landscape Architect

    Mikyoung Kim Design

  • MEP/FP

    Vanderweil Engineers

  • Acoustics

    Acentech

  • Code

    Jensen & Hughes

  • Construction

    Bond Brothers
Text description provided by the architects. The story of Boston University’s recently completed Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre and College of Fine Arts Production Center is threefold: The new facilities enable BU College of Fine Arts School of Theatre to become a more unified and comprehensive program, with state-of-the-art facilities as teaching tools for all aspects of theatre production and performance.

It is the first time in decades that College of Fine Arts performance and production students have been housed in the same location.

The building is a tour de force of design, continuing to elevate Boston University’s presence on Commonwealth Avenue. With a full season of productions, Booth Theatre will quickly take its place among the many dynamic performance venues of the Boston area, providing students and Boston’s theatre-going public with additional cultural opportunities.

A well-known quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “To hold as ‘twere the mirror up to nature” has been a longtime touchstone for the BU theatre program and became a central point of inspiration for the design idea of theatre as a mirror to society.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section North-South
Section North-South

Wrapped in a proscenium-like concrete scrim, the theatre’s shimmering 40-foot glass façade on Commonwealth Avenue tilts toward the street at a 14-degree angle, reaching out and inviting visitors in, while reflecting them back as well.  

© Robert Benson
© Robert Benson

The inspirational quote is now engraved on black metal panels along the edge of the mezzanine above the entry lobby, greeting all students, faculty, and visitors and reminding them of the world of imagination they are entering.  

About this office
Elkus Manfredi Architects
