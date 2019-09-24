World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Greece
  5. Kieran Donnellan
  6. 2019
  7. Dark Beacon Pavilion / Kieran Donnellan + MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies)

Dark Beacon Pavilion / Kieran Donnellan + MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies)

  • 02:00 - 24 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dark Beacon Pavilion / Kieran Donnellan + MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies)
Save this picture!
Dark Beacon Pavilion / Kieran Donnellan + MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies), © Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

© Vlad Georgiev © Vlad Georgiev © Vlad Georgiev © Vlad Georgiev + 23

  • Workshop Co-Ordinator

    Alexandros Kontis

  • Participants

    Adonae Charchar, Aiden Liam Bell, Amber Goveas, Barbare Kacharava, Conor de Burca, Dominikos Wildeboer, Evily Stroda, Georgia Ryan, Giannoula Gkioni, Hadir Hanna Mahmoud, Ilke Senturk, Joseph Murphy, Julie Hilmersen, Kamila Haja, Laura Folmer, Magdalena Storozenko, Marco Van Rensbergen, Mark Breidy, Martina Ferraro, Matthias Brenner, Nils Schimitzek, Rami Lazkani, Rinor Rushiti, Roisin Leavey, Shpat Ademaj, Stephan Matzdorf, Stephanie Steriotis, Sushruth Vandana Gopal, Valon Ismaili, Vlad Georgiev.

  • Clients

    Spetses Municipal Government

  • Engineer

    Maria Sideri

  • Metalworker

    Nektarios Charalabopoulos

  • Ship Builder

    Pantelis Korakis

  • Mayor of Spetses

    Panayiotis Lyrakis

  • Main organizer of MEDS 2019

    Stefi Sachinoglou

  • Assistant Mayor of Spetses

    Takis Panou
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion aims to raise awareness of sea level rise. It was designed by Kieran Donnellan and implemented by a team of international participants during MEDS 2019 in Spetses, a Greek island. It is located on the top of a small hill overlooking the old harbour, and shares this location with a light-house. While the light house warns of immediate dangers, the pavilion warns of future dangers. This is where the pavilion’s short-name comes from.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

The design is influenced by the maritime culture of Spetses. The external form of the pavilion resembles a simplified straight-edged outline of a boat, vertically extruded. Internally, there are 2 pools of water – one on the ground floor and another on the first – connected by a ladder.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

The distance between these pools is almost the maximum estimated sea-level rise by the year 2100. To achieve clear head-height this distance was increased slightly. Charred wood is used for 2 reasons. Charring is a technique used in traditional boat building, and there is a connection between the burned appearance and the theme of global warming.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

Visitors approach the pavilion via a long tree-lined avenue. The trees obscure the view of the pavilion so that it is not completely revealed until very close. Gradually the pavilion’s unusual vessel-like form becomes apparent. The triangular doorway is a reference to the effect of moving around boats in a confined shipyard. Upon entering, visitors step onto a ramp with an incline designed to cause a brief moment of balance adjustment, just like the effect of stepping from land onto a boat.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

This ramp is created by bending whole boards into shape. There is no break between the ramp and the flat landing. Proceeding up this ramp, one discovers a pool of water containing large stepping stones. This pool acts as a baseline for the sea-level rise concept.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

A ladder invites people to the first floor, where they are offered a seat with a stunning view of the Greek mainland and islands. The viewport contains a pool at it’s base. Visitors sit there wondering what might happen to the landscape outside should significant sea-level rise occur. A panoramic view of the harbour and coast is available by climbing the second part of the ladder towards the roof. This allows visitors to see just how vulnerable places like Spetses are to the impacts of sea-level rise. The roof is not designed to be accessed completely.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Instead, people climb to the top of the ladder and look out through the triangular viewport while standing on the ladder. The combination of charred wood and water, and the use of the triangular geometry are references to the traditional charring technique. This is an attempt to define a tectonic derived from the traditional processes and is a secondary theme of the project. To elaborate, the traditional technique involves tying 3 boards into a triangular chimney and setting a fire at the base. Water is used to quench the flames and control the depth of the burn.

Save this picture!
© Vlad Georgiev
© Vlad Georgiev

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kieran Donnellan
Office
MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies)
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Greece
Cite: "Dark Beacon Pavilion / Kieran Donnellan + MEDS (Meetings of Design Studies)" 24 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924936/dark-beacon-pavilion-kieran-donnellan-plus-meds-meetings-of-design-studies/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream