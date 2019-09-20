World
  7. Hoehyeon Community Center / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Hoehyeon Community Center / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

  • 00:00 - 20 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hoehyeon Community Center / Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Hoehyeon Community Center / Yong Ju Lee Architecture, © Hanul Lee
© Hanul Lee

  • Clients

    Seoul Metropolitan Government

  • Engineering

    KP Engineering

  • Consultants

    Daekwang Engineering
© Hanul Lee
Text description provided by the architects. Hoehyeon Community is a local facility renovated from the wooden house built in 1935 during the Japanese colonial period, which is a part of Urban Renewal Projects by Seoul Metropolitan Government. This type of old Japanese house so-called enemy’s house is assigned as architectural asset in Korea. These buildings have architectural and historic values, but also provoke controversy. People now understand them as Negative Heritage to prove Japanese Imperialism. Seoul government expects presenting a new model of renovating old Japanese house from this project.

© Hanul Lee
© Hanul Lee
First floor plan before
© Hanul Lee
Existing house had been extended and rebuilt for more than 8 decades. It was hard to figure out the original shape. So, design focuses on keeping its mood and providing requested local program, rather than reproducing the exact original form. After demolishing all the extension, exterior walls are installed newly based on the roof line.

© Hanul Lee
To meet programmatic request, all interior walls are deleted and steel columns and beams are added. Glass insertion helps people from outside to observe ceiling structure of traditional Japanese wooden house. Moreover, visual tension from many vertical windows and metal finishes against the existing elements provides an unbiased perspective between old and new. 

© Hanul Lee
Section
© Hanul Lee
The main concept is exposing ceiling wooden structure. Eliminating interior ceiling panels and walls makes a single large space on the second floor and maximizes the visual effect from the structure. Cantilevered volume with full glass is a gesture to manipulating mass itself more than superficial remodeling. For this, steel deck plates and column supports are installed partially. It eventually creates a unique atmosphere through mixing present materials (metal and glass) with old ones (wood and shingles).

© Hanul Lee
Project location

Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Cite: "Hoehyeon Community Center / Yong Ju Lee Architecture" 20 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924935/hoehyeon-community-center-yong-ju-lee-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

