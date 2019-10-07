World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Spain
  5. Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
  6. 2019
  7. Colvin Florist / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Colvin Florist / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

Save this project
Colvin Florist / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store  · 
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    123.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Gavarró, Iluxión, JUNG, Klein, Mapei, Roca, Simón

  • Photographs

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the conversion of a space that formerly housed a bank office into a florist for the startup Colvin, located in the Eixample district of Barcelona. The inspiration for the design was to reinterpret a field of flowers with pathways under the shade of the trees. A new atmosphere has been created, where the natural and the man-made fuse. The first intervention was to reveal the formal and material potential of the existent space by recovering its high ceilings and brick walls. The false ceiling was removed to show the wooden beams and the plaster-work was peeled back to uncover the brick walls.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

To provide fireproof structural protection, a new layer of fire-resistant mortar was projected, homogenizing the ceiling and structural reinforcement beams with the same rough texture. Finally, the new continuous pavement, the existing walls and the high ceiling were all painted white; focusing on the contained space, not the container itself. This material abstraction of the boundaries give rise to a new perception of light and material impermanence.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The florist program consists in an exhibition area where customers choose the bouquet, a semi-open workshop where florists create the composition of flowers to deliver and privates areas such as the store room, cold room, office and toilet. The flexible spatial relation between these spaces is solved by sliding doors systems that vary according to the degree of privacy required. The combination of fixed and mobile glass doors with wooden frames, together with the sliding oak doors, allows users to visually or acoustically separate the activities from the street to private rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The second intervention was creating a new form of environment that encourages people to explore flowers in a natural topography. A new sensorial scenery merges with the old constructed forms, stimulating the feeling of nature with the sight, smell and touch. In this way, abstract nature, understood as the artificial space full of light, highlights the presence of living and concrete nature. The perception of a great-height-space is enhanced by the tree trunks verticality, or its artificial analogy, the sculptural cast iron column. In addition to this, two large mirrors visually duplicate the space, giving customers the experience of seeing themselves reflected in a field of flowers within the city.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

An innovative flexible system formed by a series of wooden prism volumes meets the exhibition area functional needs. These custom-made trunks have different diameters and heights, displaying the colorful bouquets in unique bases that raise the flowers at eye level. Following the same aesthetic concept, wooden prisms also serve as a tea table for the waiting area, a cash desk and tree pots; achieving different functions with the same simple repeated element.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

These elements, apparently placed at random, completely fill the space in an organic and dynamic way while creating clusters that origin the circulation areas. The aim of the project is inviting each person to find his own way to get lost and interact with flowers by experiencing this new natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Commercial Architecture Retail Store Spain
Cite: "Colvin Florist / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge" [Florería Colvin / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge] 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924930/colvin-florist-roman-izquierdo-bouldstridge/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream