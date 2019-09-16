World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Ukraine
  5. Sivak&Partners
  6. 2019
  7. KULT Barber Shop / Sivak&Partners

KULT Barber Shop / Sivak&Partners

  • 01:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
KULT Barber Shop / Sivak&Partners
Save this picture!
KULT Barber Shop / Sivak&Partners, © Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

© Dmitriy Sivak © Dmitriy Sivak © Dmitriy Sivak © Dmitriy Sivak + 24

  • Architects

    Sivak&Partners

  • Location

    Ukraine, Odessa, Grecheskaya 40, Ukraine

  • Category

    Wellbeing

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitriy Sivak

  • Design Team

    Iva Gaidarshy, Dmitriy Sivak, Cyrill Verbich

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Dmitriy Sivak
Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

Text description provided by the architects. KULT is a barbershop located in Odessa in the old part of the city, in the very center next to the famous Deribasovskaya street. We got a room 100 meters in the щдв building, from which there was only a dilapidated facade. It was impossible to put anything heavy on wooden floors, even tiles, so we had the option of either linoleum or bulk floor.

Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

The client did not want to see the loft in the understanding of the style that it has become widespread today. The design was supposed to be without old bricks, posters with haircuts and typical solutions for barbershops. The room needed to accommodate many additional features. The client wanted to add a tattoo parlor and pedicure for men and women. In addition, there was no place to relax, so we designed a mezzanine on which we could place sofas and an additional technical room.

Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

We had very tight deadlines, only 1.5 months for the project and 1.5 months for the entire construction, so we chose the simplest solutions. There was no time to come up with complex and experimental design solutions, there was no time for error. Therefore, we just aligned the walls and covered it with specially designed decorative plaster for us, saving time.

Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

When you work in a very accelerated mode, there is no time to doubt yourself, you immediately draw a clear line without trembling in your hand. The color scheme and design details were invented almost immediately. Part of the project was created during construction. All furniture, fixtures and plumbing were made according to our sketches. The walls were covered with rough decorative plaster, as this solution helped save time on preparing the walls.

Save this picture!
© Dmitriy Sivak
© Dmitriy Sivak

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sivak&Partners
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Ukraine
Cite: "KULT Barber Shop / Sivak&Partners" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924844/kult-barber-shop-sivak-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream