ARTJAIL Offices / StudioAC

  • 02:00 - 17 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
ARTJAIL Offices / StudioAC
ARTJAIL Offices / StudioAC, © Jeremie Warshafsky
  • Architects

    StudioAC

  • Location

    Toronto – Sterling Rd, Canada

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Andrew Hill and Jennifer Kudlats

  • Design Team

    Andrew Hill, Rubing Xu, Jennifer Kudlats

  • Area

    3400.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jeremie Warshafsky

  • Clients

    Artjail VFX

  • Collaborators

    JoelDidThis – Joel Barking Contractor
© Jeremie Warshafsky
Text description provided by the architects. Artjail is a new space in Toronto for an award-winning New York based creative visual effects boutique. Located within an existing historic industrial building in the west end of Toronto the goal was to insert a number of new spaces within an open plan that would house facilities for High-End VFX work in the advertising, social, film, music video and art world.

© Jeremie Warshafsky
The concept revolved programmatically around the creation of three VFX suites which house editing equipment and client presentation capabilities. As these spaces had the most intense requirements technically the design response proposed to elevate these as interior architectural elements.

© Jeremie Warshafsky
Plan
© Jeremie Warshafsky
Through a rigorous study of plan, function and form a concept that housed two of the VFX suites and a kitchen/meeting space into one architectural gesture was chosen. This element presents itself immediately when guests and staff enter the space acting as the functional and visual identity of the space. Adjacent this element a reception desk fronts another block of program that supports both the open workspace and VFX suites.

© Jeremie Warshafsky
We attempted to take a modest project and produce a powerful and memorable insertion inspired by the creativity and excitement the clients work possesses.

© Jeremie Warshafsky
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "ARTJAIL Offices / StudioAC" 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924839/artjail-offices-studioac/> ISSN 0719-8884

