  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. France
  5. Atelier 56S
  6. 2019
  7. Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S

Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S

  • 02:00 - 18 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S
Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S, © Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

    Municipality of Bréal-sous-Vitré

    BECB

    LA PLAGE
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Text description provided by the architects. The municipality of Breal-sous-Vitré wants to create a public center with a library, a recreational center, and an after-school activities center. 

© Jeremias Gonzalez
The proposed urban shape comes from the intention of creating a social and cultural meeting place for the community. The added structures would encompass and incorporate the existing one and the resulting effect will present a unified facade from the street.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Floor plan
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Public space will, therefore, be created between the new construction and the existing buildings, offering calm and protection, allowing access to the different services, as well as offering a meeting place for the community. Integrating new construction with the existing buildings will create passageways that provide easy flow for people moving from one part of the development to the other.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
From the street there are openings, genuine “urban windows”, that provide a view to the interior of each building, putting in evidence its dynamism and enhancing the public aspect of the project.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
The mineral look of the center of the town is extended by the use of dark brick facades. Inside, the use of wood will bring warmth to the buildings and enhance the “Urban window” by contrast with the brick. The public space in between the different buildings is treated with local granite and compacted sand.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
Project location

Atelier 56S
Cite: "Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S" 18 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924836/breal-sous-vitre-public-center-atelier-56s/> ISSN 0719-8884

