Breal-Sous-Vitre Public Center / Atelier 56S

+ 20

Client Municipality of Bréal-sous-Vitré

Engineering BECB

Landscape LA PLAGE

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The municipality of Breal-sous-Vitré wants to create a public center with a library, a recreational center, and an after-school activities center.

The proposed urban shape comes from the intention of creating a social and cultural meeting place for the community. The added structures would encompass and incorporate the existing one and the resulting effect will present a unified facade from the street.

Public space will, therefore, be created between the new construction and the existing buildings, offering calm and protection, allowing access to the different services, as well as offering a meeting place for the community. Integrating new construction with the existing buildings will create passageways that provide easy flow for people moving from one part of the development to the other.

From the street there are openings, genuine “urban windows”, that provide a view to the interior of each building, putting in evidence its dynamism and enhancing the public aspect of the project.

The mineral look of the center of the town is extended by the use of dark brick facades. Inside, the use of wood will bring warmth to the buildings and enhance the “Urban window” by contrast with the brick. The public space in between the different buildings is treated with local granite and compacted sand.