  7. Ladera Hotel / Estudio Larrain

Ladera Hotel / Estudio Larrain

  • 13:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Ladera Hotel / Estudio Larrain
Ladera Hotel / Estudio Larrain, © Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

© Cristian Barahona

  • Architects

    Estudio Larrain

  • Location

    Los Araucanos 2021, Providencia, Santiago, Chile, Chile

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Rodrigo Larrain Galvez, Rodrigo Larrain Illanes, Sebastián Suzuki Grenci, Alejandra Sanchez Passarella, Nicolás Yates Orostegui, Ariadna Cumellas Capdevila

  • Design Team

    Rodrigo Larrain Galvez, Rodrigo Larrain Illanes, Nicolás Yates

  • Area

    27293.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Cristian Barahona

  • Clients

    Inmobiliaria Inversiones Mendoza s.a.

  • Builder

    Constructora Pitágoras S.A

  • Engineering

    Ingeniería Estructural Rene Lagos Engineers

  • Landscaping

    Macarena Vicuña Fernández

  • Electric Project

    T y P Ingeniería Ltda.

  • Sanitary Project

    Ruz & Vukasovic y Cia. Limitada

  • Acoustic Study

    Conasud

  • Weather

    A & P Ingeniería Ltda.

  • Signage

    AD Marketing

  • Lighting

    Mónica Pérez & Asociados Arquiluz.
© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

Text description provided by the architects. The Hotel has a strategic location in Santiago, housed in a residential area between San Cristobal´s Hill and Mapocho River and side park, between nature and residences well known for its cultural events.

© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

On the previous analysis we realized that there were four aspects to consider: The hill, the river, the neighborhood, culture.

© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

The facades of stone and metal constitute a dialogue between hermetic and vernacular, a translucent texture that generates veils and voids, lights and shadows that allows to glimpse the interior program contributing to energy efficiency. 

© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

The access through a discrete lateral street allow to be somehow disconnected from traffic and noise arriving to an intimate interior whose heart is a central courtyard around which the program is developed in 5 levels communicated through a vertical space born from the court.

© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona
Section 01
Section 01
© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

On the roof there is a terrace/pool overlooking the city. Interiors where designed with a modern/home expression permitting the connection of the patio with the living room.

This aspects mentioned before are represented with graffitis at the entrance and on the rooms. Other artists worked on other aspects of the conceptual idea as for example the connection between human/nature.   

© Cristian Barahona
© Cristian Barahona

Project location

About this office
Estudio Larrain
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Chile
Cite: "Ladera Hotel / Estudio Larrain" [Hotel ladera / Estudio Larrain] 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924826/ladera-hotel-estudio-larrain/> ISSN 0719-8884

