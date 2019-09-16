World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival

Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival
Save this picture!
Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival, Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge
Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge

The 2019 London Design Festival opened this month and features a large-scale instillation called Please Be Seated by Paul Cocksedge. Returning for its 17th year, the festival celebrates design across London and aims to promote the city as a major design capital. Please Be Seated joins a series of art, design and performance-based projects by internationally-renowned designers across the city.

Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge + 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge
Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge

Cocksedge has transformed Broadgate with one of the most ambitious of British Land’s Landmark installations to date. Made from scaffolding planks, Paul Cocksedge has collaborated with ARUP and high-end interiors company, White & White, to re-imagine and re-use the building wood. “Every single aspect of the installation is tailored to its environment as well as the function it serves. The curves raise up to create backrests and places to sit, as well as space for people to walk under, or pause and find some shade. It walks the line between a craft object and a design solution. It occupies the square without blocking it” says Cocksedge.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge
Courtesy of Mark Cocksedge

Commissioned by Broadgate, the large-scale structure responds to the changing rhythm of the community: its design features curves for people to sit on and walk under, further enhancing London's largest pedestrianized neighborhood. Initially established in 2003 by Sir John Sorrell and Ben Evans, London Design Festival is an annual citywide celebration that brings together a global community of designers, artists, architects and the creative industries

You can discover Please Be Seated at Finsbury Avenue Square, Broadgate, EC2M 2PA until October 11, 2019. 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924820/wooden-wave-pavilion-by-paul-cocksedge-opens-at-2019-london-design-festival/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream