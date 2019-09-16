Wooden Wave Pavilion by Paul Cocksedge Opens at 2019 London Design Festival

The 2019 London Design Festival opened this month and features a large-scale instillation called Please Be Seated by Paul Cocksedge. Returning for its 17th year, the festival celebrates design across London and aims to promote the city as a major design capital. Please Be Seated joins a series of art, design and performance-based projects by internationally-renowned designers across the city.

Cocksedge has transformed Broadgate with one of the most ambitious of British Land’s Landmark installations to date. Made from scaffolding planks, Paul Cocksedge has collaborated with ARUP and high-end interiors company, White & White, to re-imagine and re-use the building wood. “Every single aspect of the installation is tailored to its environment as well as the function it serves. The curves raise up to create backrests and places to sit, as well as space for people to walk under, or pause and find some shade. It walks the line between a craft object and a design solution. It occupies the square without blocking it” says Cocksedge.

Commissioned by Broadgate, the large-scale structure responds to the changing rhythm of the community: its design features curves for people to sit on and walk under, further enhancing London's largest pedestrianized neighborhood. Initially established in 2003 by Sir John Sorrell and Ben Evans, London Design Festival is an annual citywide celebration that brings together a global community of designers, artists, architects and the creative industries

You can discover Please Be Seated at Finsbury Avenue Square, Broadgate, EC2M 2PA until October 11, 2019.