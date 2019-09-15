Casa mirador / +arquitectos

+ 23

+Arquitectos +arquitectos

Location Las Condes, Chile

Category Sustainability

Lead Architects Alex Brahm, David Bonomi, Marcelo Leturia, Maite Bartolomé

Design Team Felipe de la Jara

Area 5920.2 ft2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Aryeh Kornfeld

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the base of the Andes mountains, the project it’s placed at the top of a hill with north orientation looking towards the valley of the Manquehue Hill.

The single-family house, consists of a ground level with opened spaces to far views, a first level with a multipurpose room, surrounded by a green roof and a basement level that houses cellars and machine rooms. Placed in the middle of the site, the house divides the lot completely, leaving in the south area, a hard-front access patio and services, and towards to the north area, the terraces, swimming pool and gardens.

The structure is raw concrete, and to improve the insulation, was coated by a ventilated façade of a precast concrete panels (The same was used in pavements), maintaining the monochromatic character of the project.