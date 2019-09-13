The AJ Specification Awards Entry Deadline Extended to 11 October

When great products meet great design...

The Architects’ Journal's AJ Specification Awards returns for a 2nd year, celebrating successful collaborations between suppliers, manufacturers, and architects.

The awards celebrate how exceptional working relationships between architects and suppliers and manufacturers lead to successful projects, showcasing standout examples of the creative use of products and materials in making great buildings.

Be it to find solutions to particular design challenge, or simply to bring joy to a project, the intelligent integration of products into the design process – from the taps in a bathroom to the finishes on a façade – is an aspect of architecture that the AJ has long championed.

The awards are open to all suppliers, manufacturers, and architects who have worked together on a UK-based project, regardless of scale or size, completed between March 2018 and September 2019. You can find all entry details and criteria here.

The awards cover 14 categories including Flooring, Bathrooms, Roofing and Drainage, Façades and Cladding, and Fit Out and Interiors.

Entry Rules

Projects must have been completed within the time period March 2018 – September 2019.

These awards are open for case studies relating to UK based projects only.

Entrants are eligible from product and material suppliers, manufacturers, architects, clients and developers.

In addition to new builds, projects can be either internal or external adaptations/upgrades to existing buildings.

Products and materials featured in the entry must meet current UK regulations and legislation, and neither the product or supplier be subject to any pending or current legal action.

Any project examples within the entry must be entered with the permission of the architect and client.

Who Can Enter

Any architectural material or product supplier, manufacturer, or an architect who can demonstrate how they have collaborated successfully to meet a design challenge, and/or enhanced the project to meet or exceed the brief.

All entries should include examples/case study of how the supplier/manufacturer worked together and the outcome.

What the Judges Will Be Looking For

Evidence of how the supplier/manufacturer and architect worked successfully together on a project.

A case study demonstrating the design challenge on a project and how effectively the product/material was used to meet or exceed the brief.

Examples of how a positive outcome was driven by the supplier/architect collaboration. If the client or other parties (e.g. client/developer/consultant) were also involved, please include this.

Entry Fee

Standard: £499+VAT

Multiple entry 20% discount on subsequent entries

Extended entry Deadline: 11 October 2019 - Start your entry today.

Why enter the AJ Specification Awards?

Suppliers and manufacturers

Suppliers and manufacturers are often overlooked when a great project wins a design award. This is your opportunity to gain recognition for the part your organization played in a project.

Show the market that you're “more than just a product supplier” by demonstrating your understanding of the challenges architects face and how you’ve collaborated with them to create great design outcomes.

Being shortlisted or winning demonstrates excellence in your field and provides an opportunity to promote this to your existing and potential new customers. All shortlisted case studies will be promoted to the AJ audience (65% of AJ subscribers who work in architectural practices are involved in budget making decisions and have an average annual purchasing budget of £790k).

All finalists will be featured in the November print issue of AJ Specification, which will also be published online and via the daily newsletter (The AJ has an overall readership of 33,400+, the AJ website is visited by 1.6 million users per year and the AJ daily newsletter is sent out to 72,000+ recipients).

Winners will be announced in an Awards lunch on February 7 at the Town Hall Birmingham and will appear in the February issue of AJ Specification with the winning case-studies featured.

Architects

Demonstrate innovation in specifying key products and materials and working with suppliers to meet challenging design briefs.

Being shortlisted or winning shows how well you collaborated with a product and material supplier/manufacturer to create a successful project.

All finalists will be announced in November issue of AJ Specification, published online and via email.

Winners will be announced in an Awards lunch on February 7 at the Town Hall Birmingham and will appear in the February issue of AJ Specification with the winning case-studies featured.

Categories

Bathrooms

Brick & Stone

Colour & Finishes

Doors & Windows

Façade & Cladding

Fit-out & Interior

Flooring

Landscaping

M&E

Natural Materials

Offsite Fabrication

Roofing & Drainage

Stairs & Lifts

Technology

To find out more, visit specawards.architectsjournal.co.uk.