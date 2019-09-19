Sister City Hotel / Atelier Ace

+ 43

Design Team Juanita Wichienkuer, Loren Daye, Little Wing Lee, Tyler Polich, Samantha Mink, Whitney Parris-Lamb

Clients Omnia Group

Engineering Engineering Group Associates

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sister City is a hotel distilled to its most beautiful parts. Created by the people behind Ace Hotel and inspired by the functional perfection of Finnish saunas, Japanese bento boxes, rock-cut cliff dwellings of prehistory and John Cage’s 4’33”, Sister City offers 200 intimate, efficient rooms, a ground-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar right on Bowery, Manhattan’s oldest and most storied thoroughfare.

We were inspired by the philosophy of Less, But Better. The inherent satisfaction of having just enough. We asked what was needed for today’s traveler, and shaved off excess, considering aesthetic sustenance, human connection, and modern needs as well.

The result: a new prototype for compassionate hospitality where efficiency and beauty find union. Sister City provides you shelter from the elements, but orients you to the wider world, as well.