  Sister City Hotel / Atelier Ace

Sister City Hotel / Atelier Ace

  • 01:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sister City Hotel / Atelier Ace
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut

© Adrian Gaut

  • Design Team

    Juanita Wichienkuer, Loren Daye, Little Wing Lee, Tyler Polich, Samantha Mink, Whitney Parris-Lamb

  • Clients

    Omnia Group

  • Engineering

    Engineering Group Associates
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut

Text description provided by the architects. Sister City is a hotel distilled to its most beautiful parts. Created by the people behind Ace Hotel and inspired by the functional perfection of Finnish saunas, Japanese bento boxes, rock-cut cliff dwellings of prehistory and John Cage’s 4’33”, Sister City offers 200 intimate, efficient rooms, a ground-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar right on Bowery, Manhattan’s oldest and most storied thoroughfare.

© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut

We were inspired by the philosophy of Less, But Better. The inherent satisfaction of having just enough. We asked what was needed for today’s traveler, and shaved off excess, considering aesthetic sustenance, human connection, and modern needs as well.

© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut

The result: a new prototype for compassionate hospitality where efficiency and beauty find union. Sister City provides you shelter from the elements, but orients you to the wider world, as well.

© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut
© Adrian Gaut

Atelier Ace
Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Sister City Hotel / Atelier Ace" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924749/sister-city-hotel-atelier-ace/> ISSN 0719-8884

