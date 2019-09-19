World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Sweden
  5. AIX Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. KTH Sustainability House / AIX Arkitekter

KTH Sustainability House / AIX Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
KTH Sustainability House / AIX Arkitekter
Save this picture!
KTH Sustainability House / AIX Arkitekter, © Antonius van Arkel
© Antonius van Arkel

© Antonius van Arkel © Peder Lindbom © Peder Lindbom © Antonius van Arkel + 35

  • AIX Architect Team

    Sven Ahlénius, Mats Duvnäs, Erik Pramborg, Sibylle Maurer, Bo Ja-cobsen, Eva-Lena Hanses, Julia Gudiel Urbano, Elisabet Fredrikson, Peder Lindbom

  • Engineer

    Virginia Cheung

  • Interior Architect

    Annette Haglund, Lena Lynch

  • Heritage Conservationists

    Lina Karlsson, Sara Höglund

  • Illustrations

    Dario Marazuela

  • City Plan

    Stockholms stadsbyggnadskontor

  • Client

    Akademiska Hus

  • Building Contractor

    Zengun

  • Facade Work

    SEHED Fasad AB

  • Construction

    Sweco

  • Project Management

    TIBI

  • Interior Architect of the Tennant

    Spectrum arkitekter

  • Landscaping

    Tengbom och Bjerking

  • Plumbing

    TQI

  • Electricity

    Tyréns

  • Acoustics

    ACAD

  • Fire Consultant

    Säkerhetspartner

  • Environment

    Bkind Konsult

  • Subcontractor

    ACC Glas, Samrum
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peder Lindbom
© Peder Lindbom

Sustainability House at Campus Royal Institute of Technology
The “Sustainability House” (Hållbarhetshuset/KTH 43:25) adds office space and a new small green park area in the heart of the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) campus Stockholm, Sweden. The building was recently awarded with the first prize for Façade of the Year-prize (Årets Fasad by SPEF). KTH, founded in 1827, is the highest-ranking university in Northern Europe in the field of engineering and technology and attracts students and researchers from around the world.

Save this picture!
© Peder Lindbom
© Peder Lindbom
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Peder Lindbom
© Peder Lindbom

The main campus buildings designed by architect Erik Lallerstedt were completed in 1917 to 1931, decorated by prominent early 20th-century Swedish artists. The KTH motto is Science & Art, the whole campus has high cultural-historical value and is protected by law. The campus was in dire need of more office space. Since it is located within the Royal National City Park, green areas had to be preserved and space in the city plan was very limited. AIX chose to place the house on the street adjacent and transform the car park into a green campus yard. Though the volume of the building is quite big, it is perceived smaller in size due to its polygonal shape.

Save this picture!
© Antonius van Arkel
© Antonius van Arkel

AIX wanted to achieve a contemporary expression inspired by the older buildings on campus. The facade consists of a brick wall, built on-site, with relief to half a bricks depth. The brick comes from Haga Brickworks (now Wienerberger) in Enköping, Swedens last remaining brick manufacturer. The windows are placed at another half of a brick’s depth which enhances the relief of the facade further. The setting of the windows has a slight variation to give liveliness to the facade. Each room has one narrow window without exterior sun shading to ensure a sense of openness. In the entrance hall, which is shared with the neighboring house, the brick wall enters the room in an organically growing pattern. On the green roof, there are solar panels.

Save this picture!
© Antonius van Arkel
© Antonius van Arkel
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Antonius van Arkel
© Antonius van Arkel

The building consists of five floors plus basement, the width varies between 17-22 meters, adding to a total 5,650 m2 of flexible office space. The entrance floor includes meeting rooms for conference, training, and events. The upper floors contain workplaces for the institutions for sustainable development, environmental science, and technology as well as real estate and construction. All plans can be adapted to changing needs for the future. The house was classified Gold by the Sweden Green Building Council in 2017.

Save this picture!
© Peder Lindbom
© Peder Lindbom

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AIX Arkitekter
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Sustainability Sweden
Cite: "KTH Sustainability House / AIX Arkitekter" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924714/kth-sustainability-house-aix-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream