Cabana Arquitetura e Design Office / Cabana Arquitetura e Design

Text description provided by the architects. Cabana Arquitetura e Design is a creative refuge in the city of Canoas, metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. The name of the office (“Cabana”, which means “hut”) refers to the intention of welcoming, providing a feeling of being inside without actually being, with the simplicity of the balance between the essential and the necessary, making people and brands come closer to their roots and, thus, allowing the choices manifest their authenticity.

The project is sited in a corner plot, in an avenue that connects neighborhoods of the promising region of the city, with a commercial façade facing the mixed use avenue and the other, more private, facing the residential area. The set is formed by three modest huts, joined by a covered deck, placed near the public walkway, establishing a more inviting relationship, especially through the staircase and the wide showcase - like a “creative service store” of architecture and design, more tangible and viable to everyone.

The hut was built with five sawn trees (three of the eucalyptus species and two of the pinus elliottii species), from the family’s farm, 250 km away. The purpose was to extend the service life of the ripe wood after 20 years as trees and establish an ancestral relationship with the built space. For the project execution, it was adopted the wood frame structural system, which was constructed by the relatives, with the collaboration of the metalwork shop.

The huts were externally clad with thermo acoustic tiles, a sandwich panel of polystyrene and aluzinc, fixed in the plastic veneer sheets and, on the inside, they were clad with marine plywood. In the Office Hut, the metal shelf, from Mezas Design Co., and a work desk are enough. In the kitchen of the Hut, there is a countertop with basic equipment and the same shelf from the office that, sometimes, is used to display works from local artisans.

The covered deck, which contains a bathroom, is the space for workshops and events and it is integrated with the external lounge through a glass door. The clients are welcomed in this access when they use the patio parking lot. Following the same concept, the House Hut, only totally private area, offers the essential to a comfortable life, with a kitchen integrated in the living room and a pleasant view to the morning sun. In the upper floor, there is an extremely minimalist bedroom.

Strategically, the container blocks the street view and suits as a space for the manual labor from the workshops, the warehouse and laundry. The actual use of each space and the reflection of the essential are some of the principles of Cabana brand. The landscape was inspired by places where the nature spontaneously sprouts of the land. Some cactus, crimson fountaingrass and trees were added to compose. The lawn, that becomes an external lounge for the events, is one of the favorite places, as well as the small lake, that stores the rainwater coming from the gutters, houses a pair of fish and irrigates the garden.

Elaborated and detailed by the outside look of the Design is Cool studio that preserved the values of the Cabana brand, the visual identity aggregated sophistication touches in the pictograms and a sketch pattern inspired by the shape of the cactus on the glasses.