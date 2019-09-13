"By Design" Season 3 Explores How Architects and AEC Professionals Push the Boundaries of Creativity

Four episodes of the third season of “By Design”, GRAPHISOFT’s multi-award-winning digital content series have led viewers on a path of discovery. By Design: Metamorphosis, takes an unflinching look at the fear many firms have when it comes to technological change, and what it takes to overcome it to unlock their true potential, elevate their role and better ensure their future.

To collect these powerful stories, GRAPHISOFT sent its production crews to firms in three countries and seven U.S. cities to speak to architects and contracting firms at every stage of technology transition and adoption. As the series progresses, viewers will hear from multi-state mega-firms, large firms that dominate their region as well as mid-sized and upstart firms that are making a name for themselves by keeping pace with technology change.

Whether unlocking the possibilities of automation through direct internal collaboration and invention between architects and technology experts or focusing on creating and maintaining the right culture, vision, and process to stay at the forefront of the industry – each firm made the conscious decision to overcome resistance to change.

Recent adopters of ARCHICAD, Texas-based JHP, and New York City-based UP Studio could not be in more different parts of the United States. Yet each firm identified BIM as the ideal platform for faster, sustainable creative and business growth.

There’s something to learn from the firms that have been relying on ARCHICAD for a while now too – and that story is told in By Design: Metamorphosis. Get valuable insight from Chicago-based Pappageorge Haymes Partners and their reasons for adopting BIM early on.

Virtual Design and Construction giant, Yates Construction saw early on the best way to create seismic industry change with ARCHICAD. They’ve moved forward, pushing the doors of technology and possibility wide open for contractors and their business.

Each firm brings a unique story to the series, yet all share a common vision to produce high-quality work in an efficient and advanced way, making the most of what their chosen technology offers. The fast pace of technological change was no match for the firms that accepted the challenge of moving forward toward efficiency and profitability with ARCHICAD.

Even as many firms across the globe understand BIM is the ideal platform for faster, sustainable creative and business growth, many still resist this technological change. By Design: Metamorphosis offers real-world examples and practical approaches to adopting BIM and why firms who don't follow this lead now risk becoming extinct. Have we gotten you thinking?

Visit bydesign.graphisoftus.com to watch the entire series and get more information.