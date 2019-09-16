World
  WA House / Dasadani

WA House / Dasadani

  07:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
WA House / Dasadani
WA House / Dasadani, © Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

© Wahyu Dhany

  • Architects

    Dasadani

  • Location

    Bandung, Indonesia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Wahyu Dhany

  • Design Team

    Ariesa Farida, Rahman Malik

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

Text description provided by the architects. Finished in 2017, one of the pilot projects by the architects to design typical twin house with a slightly different function. The first house (on the corner) is intended for residents of small family, meanwhile the next house are for mixed function such as boarding house and small offices.

© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

Taking the inspiration from the simplicity of Japanese architecture, while incorporating the user needs and requirement for safety.

© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

Therefore the main design focus on simple combination of white paint, light woods and metals.The exterior is intended to show ‘massive and open’ effect, while taking same outline of triangular shape for the façade.

© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

As for the tropical climate challenges, maximum air circulation and lighting are provided from every side of the buildings, while maintaining the privacy and safety from the surrounding by adding metal fins and ventilation blocks as façade accessories.

© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

At the main house, large void is provided to express the spacious feel, at the same time are flexible to utilized for variety of occasions.

© Wahyu Dhany
© Wahyu Dhany

Dasadani
Cite: "WA House / Dasadani" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924607/wa-house-dasadani/> ISSN 0719-8884

