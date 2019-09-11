Hotel Säntispark / Carlos Martinez Architekten

-
Architects
-
LocationAbtwil SG, Switzerland
-
Category
-
Lead Architects
-
Design TeamCarmen Hernandez-Arcas, Carlos Martinez, Raffaele Falivena, Diego Rosafio, Nevzad Hamzic, Julian Abad, Fatima Martinez-Goncalves, Michael Weber, Marion Belz
-
Area9754.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
Clients
-
Engineering
-
Landscape
-
Volume (SIA 416)42000.0 m3
-
Floor area (SIA 416)11800.0 m2
-
AssignmentCompetition 2009, 1st price
Text description provided by the architects. The winning project of an international competition adds a new extension to the hotel built in the 80’s.
Two precisely shaped single-storey structures create attractive courtyards and define the edges of a park in the south.
One volume includes the seminar, the other the medicine and sports center.
On these volumes rests the long, narrow timber construction with 66 new hotel rooms, defining the covered entrance area.