F.P. House / Studio AFS

Structural Engineer Antônio Carlos Mattoso

Team Willian Teixeira Sormani, Camila Magno de Mattos

Collaborators Pau Brasil (Woodwork); Capiau (Carpentry); Pedras Brasil (Stones)

Text description provided by the architects. Two unified plots in private condominium. A place with visuals and natural landscapes that contrast with the chaotic city life. With these features and a stripped lifestyle, was proposed a design that brings nature into the interior of the residence and provides the freedom the family desired.

Natural materials, like rocks and wood, allied to apparent bricks and concrete brought the construction to the outdoor nature and garden. The great glazed plans allow the entrance of natural light and the feeling of the social areas to be a large internal balcony to the house. Correct solar orientation has made it possible to explore this interior/exterior integration to the fullest.

We designed an L plan with two floors, which was possible form the sectorization of the various functions of the house. At the second floor are located the intimate areas – bedrooms, private office and fireplace intimate room. The hallway that leads to the bedrooms becomes in a large covered balcony when the great wooden doors are open and have glass guard for protection.

We placed social, service and recreation areas at the floor plan. Access to the different floors is possible by two stairs, one internal, (with an integrated slide, a play for the children) and an outside one with direct connection with the leisure area. The service and maintenance areas are in a discreet location and easily accessible by different service providers.