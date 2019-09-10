New Iconic Museum for Turkey by Kengo Kuma and Associates

Designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates (KKAA), and led by partner Yuki Ikeguchi, the Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM) just opened in Eskisehir, Turkey. The project aims to promote Turkish art and make a cultural contribution to the city of Eskisehir.

Situated in Eskisehir, Anatolia’s capital of culture, the new city’s 4,500 m² landmark introduces an innovative design and a dynamic lineup of multidisciplinary exhibitions and diverse public programming. The region and its famed timber trading market inspired the stacked timber design of the museum. Blending in the surrounding context of traditional Ottoman wooden houses, and reconnecting with the heritage of Odunpazari, the OMM generates a bridge for cultural exchange and development in the Central Anatolia region. “The stacked and interlocked boxes are designed in various sizes to create diverse scales of exhibition space inside”, with opportunities for large scale artworks and installation on the ground floor. At upper levels, the boxes tend to get smaller generating more intimate spaces and exhibitions.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates(KKAA)

The idea for OMM was to use architecture to create a link between people and art. We were deeply inspired by the history, culture, people and streetscape of Odunpazari, and we wanted the building to resonate on many levels. We hope that the museum will breathe new life into Eskisehir and become a central and inviting meeting point for the city. -- Kengo Kuma, principle of Kengo Kuma and Associates, and Yuki Ikeguchi, the partner leading the project.

Founded by art collector and businessman Erol Tabanca, the OMM holds a massive collection of 1,000 pieces of modern and contemporary art, featuring works by Turkish and international artists. The permanent collection includes art from the ’50s until our present times. The inaugural exhibition included “the largest work to date by Japanese bamboo artist Tanabe Chikuunsai IV and an environmentally-focused virtual reality installation by UK-based digital art collective Marshmallow Laser Feast.”

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates(KKAA)

The opening of OMM marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and innovation in the University City of Eskisehir. We are opening up the doors of the iconic new building to create an institution that will be a stepping stone for young artists. I don’t see OMM as a museum – it’s a platform, a bridge, for young creatives to have their voices heard. -- Idil Tabanca, Chairperson and Creative Director of OMM.

Project title: OMM (Odunpazari Modern Art Museum)

Site: Odunpazari Eskisehir, Turkey

Principle use: Art Museum

Site area: 16,360 m2

Total floor area: 3,582 m2

Client: Polimeks Holdings, INC.

Design Architect: Kengo Kuma and Associates

Structural Engineer: SIGMA

Facade Engineer: Ateknik Structural Design

Mechanical engineer: TEMA Engineering and Consulting Trade Ltd.

General contractor: Polimeks Holdings, INC.

Structural system: Steel, RC

Major materials: Laminated Timber Pine, limestone, Oak flooring, plaster