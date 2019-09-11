World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Alexis Dornier
  6. 2019
  7. House Aperture / Alexis Dornier

House Aperture / Alexis Dornier

  • 01:00 - 11 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Aperture / Alexis Dornier
Save this picture!
House Aperture / Alexis Dornier, © Kiearch
© Kiearch

© Kiearch © Kiearch © Kiearch © Kiearch + 25

  • Architects

    Alexis Dornier

  • Location

    Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Alexis Dornier

  • Collaborators

    Tim Russo

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Kiearch
Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch

'House Aperture’' is a meticulously hand crafted two bedroom house, consisting of three floors and private garden, deck and pool area. The house is situated on a sloping plot amidst the breathtaking western cliffside edge of Uluwatu, Bali.

Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch

While the top bedroom offers a panormaic view of the Indian Ocean, the middle floor serves as the living room, which opens up to a small pool and outside recreational area. The lower bedroom is an intimate stone cladded space , surrounded by tropical green foilage.

Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch
Save this picture!
Second floor
Second floor
Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch

The structure is made of carefully selected reused timber, glass, steel elements and Singaraja  limestone cladding.The façade consists of movable screens that filter and soften the piercing tropical sunlight, enabling the external shading of the large glass elements that can be opened on all four sides of the building, which changes the buildings appearance. 'House Aperture' is part of the ‘Uluwatu Surf Villas'; a resort dedicated to surf and travel culture.

Save this picture!
© Kiearch
© Kiearch

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "House Aperture / Alexis Dornier" 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924565/house-aperture-alexis-dornier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream