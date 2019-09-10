354 House / Pinasco/Pinasco Arquitectos

+ 22

Lead Architects Javier Pinasco, Maria Ortiz Rombola

Location Río Cuarto, Argentina

Category Houses

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Martina Pinasco

Structure Cristian Minudri, Sergio Cahe

Design Team PinascoPinasco Arquitectos

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The land chosen for housing is a lot with a wide front, which was decreasing towards the back wall, which allowed us to design a large main facade, with several rooms of the house overlooking the garden.

First, the house was designed as a compact volume, with a facade closed to the street. We seek to generate a set of planes with concrete, a resource that was used to play with the design and location of openings that ventilate the circulation core, and also to grant some privacy and protect that from the direct incidence of western rays. On the other hand in its counter facade, the house is losing that robustness and opens completely to the garden.

The solidity of the façade is dematerializing at the auctions, and terraces covered with pergolas of the same concrete seen appear, which give the group some transparency and lightness.

The main idea in the materialization of the house was to choose textures and materials in their raw and natural state, contemplating their own old age. Participating in both the exterior and interior prominence of the house, also appearing on the stairs, kitchen island, bathroom counter.