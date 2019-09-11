World
  Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces

Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces

  • 07:45 - 11 September, 2019
  • by
  • Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces
Us adtopic work banner
Save this picture!
Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces, Ruetemple Courtesy
Ruetemple Courtesy

A few years ago, the idea that houses and apartments are dedicated exclusively to living was redefined. This has happened because the contemporary times brought a large number of social changes that influenced the manner we use the spaces. With defiant routines and increasingly flexible companies concerning the workspace, it is more and more common that the residence becomes the office. However, with house plans becoming smaller, it has became a challenge thinking functional spaces or ones that could be refurbished in seconds to be used as Home Office. With this idea in mind, we compiled some projects in small spaces, which interior design solutions can help you in your next projects. Check out the following selection:

Block Village / HAO Design

Save this picture!
Hey! Cheese
Hey! Cheese

Apartamento Loloite / Urban Ode Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save this picture!
Marcelo Donadussi
Marcelo Donadussi

22m² Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design

Save this picture!
Hey! Cheese
Hey! Cheese

Apartment in Benfica / Atelier 106

Save this picture!
do mal o menos
do mal o menos

Architectural (Dis)Order / Corpo Atelier

Save this picture!
Alexandre Bogorodskiy
Alexandre Bogorodskiy

Apartamento Buenos Aires / Ultra

Save this picture!
Marcelo Donadussi
Marcelo Donadussi

Livingspace / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Ruetemple Courtesy
Ruetemple Courtesy

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

Save this picture!
Vincent Hecht
Vincent Hecht

House in Kashiwa / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Save this picture!
Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office Courtesy
Naoomi Kurozumi Architectural Photographic Office Courtesy

Apartamento LR / UNIC Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Eduardo Macarios
Eduardo Macarios

Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
Escanhuela Photo
Escanhuela Photo

Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Save this picture!
Imagen Subliminal
Imagen Subliminal

Family House / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Ruetemple Courtesy
Ruetemple Courtesy

Apartamento Clodomiro / Todos Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Lufe Gomes
Lufe Gomes

Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
Maíra Acayaba
Maíra Acayaba

Apartamento TN / South Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Crstiano Bauce
Crstiano Bauce

RR Apartment / StudioLIM

Save this picture!
André Mortatti
André Mortatti

Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
Maíra Acayaba
Maíra Acayaba

The Curated Home / Mustard Architects

Save this picture!
Tim Crocker
Tim Crocker

Gorki / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Ruetemple Courtesy
Ruetemple Courtesy

Switch / Yuko Shibata Office

Save this picture!
Ryohei Hamda
Ryohei Hamda

Bagritsky / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Ruetemple Courtesy
Ruetemple Courtesy

House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Save this picture!
Iwan Baan
Iwan Baan

Did you like our selection? Reiterating that you can also compile interesting projects into your own personalized folders through the tool My Archdaily. All you have to do is to create your account here and start your own library!

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces" [Home Office: 23 soluções para espaços de trabalho flexíveis] 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

