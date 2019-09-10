DMG Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+ 20

Collaborators Camila Osele, Victor Gonçalves, Tony Chen, Rodrigo Nakajima, Paula Leal, Taís Vieira, Tadeu Ferreira, Alessandra Altshul , Mayara Ready, Douglas Mourilhão, Gabriel Pena, Felipe Barba, Ana Carolina Rasga, Giovanna Federico, Rodrigo Oliveira, Daniela Sopas

Site Area 37259.7 ft²

Interior Design Thais Venturelli Arquitetura & Interiores

Landscape Raizes Paisagem & Jardim

Lightining Lux Projetos (Ricardo Heder)

Structure Benedicts

Hydralical Engineer Zamaro

General Contractor Lock Engenharia

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. From the choice of land to the definition of the program, Reinach Mendonça Associated Architects (RMAA) participate in the process to define the project for the DMG Residence, located in Bragança Paulista (SP).

Having as residents a young couple with two young children, with many siblings and friends, the house was designed to reunited. Standing out for its simplicity in the use of exposed concrete, castings and a lightness treatment of a long and narrow volume with large eaves, the DMG Residence also has one of its facades turned to a beautiful view of a farm and its vegetation.

The house has a concrete structure, ceiling and walls, metallic awning and aluminum frames. We took advantage of the large unevenness of the ground, which at first could be the biggest difficulty of the project. The solution was to place a pool half-level below the social and leisure areas, establishing a transition level between the house and the land. This gap also helped to solve the caretaker residence, which is on the lower level in a place with privacy and independence.

The layout is characterized by social spaces interconnected in a single space with a lot of transparency, enhancing the relationship with the exterior and abundant ventilation crossing the two faces.

The gastronomic porch has a metal frame roof and a wooden lining that floats above the level of the concrete slabs and leaves a very refreshing free ventilation. Rainwater is collected for irrigation and solar energy for water and pool heating. Photovoltaic panels were provided for short term installations.

This house in the interior of São Paulo is in a gated community for the purpose of leisure and rest on weekends.

The adopted party sought to make the most of the beautiful countryside view of the region which the whole house is turned to, as well as creating interconnected social environments gathered in the ground floor.

To distribute all rooms, we adopted an interesting solution, placing the guest’s suites on the ground floor with accessibility but connected to the house from the outside through a charming patio / garden and balcony. While the three exclusive family dormitories are housed on the upper floor along a landscape-facing terrace, as all the other spaces in the house“.