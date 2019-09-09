Foster + Partners To Design First Project in Chile

Save this picture! Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners. Image © Guillermo Rodríguez

A 301,400-square-feet extension for a shopping center and two 12-story buildings will be the first project by Foster + Partners in Chile, according to local newspaper El Mercurio.

Planned to be built in San Joaquin, a predominantly industrial, working-class neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, the project will be made for real estate company Grupo Patio.

Divided into two plots, one will serve as the first extension for La Fábrica Patio Outlet, a factory-turned-shopping-center that opened doors back in 2016, while a second plot would include two 12-story buildings with 500 residential units.

Asked by El Mercurio, San Joaquin mayor Sergio Echeverria said:

It is the most important private development since San Joaquin was established. It's a privilege for our community that Norman Foster would be in charge of this project.

Regardless of the public announcement made by Grupo Patio, Foster + Partners would reveal the first images of the project in early 2020. The project aims to open in 2024, according to Grupo Patio.

News via El Mercurio.