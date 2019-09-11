World
Dongpo Academy / XAA
Dongpo Academy / XAA, Floating on the water. Image © Changheng Zhan
South East birdview. Image © Lujing Photography Front mountain. Image © Changheng Zhan Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan Sunlight spills from the skylight into the joint creation space. Image © Changheng Zhan + 37

  • Clients

    Vanke

  • Façade Consultant

    Deqiang Zhang, Jiehong Tang, Qi Tan

  • Structure

    Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd

  • Engineering

    Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd

  • Interior

    Enjoy Design

  • Landscape

    Ddon

  • Rendering

    Xaa-Cg Studio
Front mountain. Image © Changheng Zhan
Opening 
Meishan City, Where Is One Hour’ S Drive Away From The Capital City  Of Sichuan. The City Is Proud Of Its 1500 Years Long Humanity History And Especially The High Light Time From Tang To Song Dynasty.

South East birdview. Image © Lujing Photography
Ariel view. Image © Lujing Photography
Around 1037 A.D., Susi （Who Is One Of Greatest Litterateur, Politicians And Poetics In China’s History） Born In Meishan City. According To Written History, There Were Nearly A Thousand Meishan Inhabitants Were Selected To Serve The Emperor Of Country Because Of Their Outstanding Literacy Just During The 300 Years Of Song Dynasty. It Shows How The People In Meishan City Love Literature.

South elevation. Image © Changheng Zhan
Side peak. Image © Changheng Zhan
Among All These Outstanding People In Meishan City’s History, The Local People Especially Love Sushi And They Metaphorically Say Sushi Was God Of Literature Descend To Earth. Therefore, They Memorized Him And Have Made Him The Symbol Of Meishan City.

South elevation. Image © Changheng Zhan
The City Developer Pioneer, Vanke, Is Going To Build Academy Architecture Beside The Mingjian River Of Meishan City. In Order To Salute To Sushi And Express The Love For The People And Land Of This Place.

Entrance perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan
Form
One Poetics Had Said, Poem Is The Soul For Creating The Form

Unlike The General Modern Architecture, Inspired By Poems From Sushi, The Architecture Shows The Strong Personality And Space Tension By Its Mountainous Roof.

Masterplan
The Consistency Of Roof Has Cultivated, Created Proper Atmosphere ForVisitors With Different Activities. It Is Also A Transitional Space Between Outdoors And Indoors.

Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan
Natural Lights Can Go Through The Architecture Freely Because Three Large Scale Roof Windows And All The Light Penetrable Surrounding Glass Curtain Wall. And Because The Application Of Glass Curtain Wall, It Makes The Building Floating Above The Lake In Front Of It.

Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan
Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan
Sense 
As Architects, We Hope We Can Do More Than The Matter Of Visual.

View from 2F corridor to the garden. Image © Chao Wu
Garden scene. Image © Chao Wu
By Applying Steel Structure Instead Of Concrete, Visitors Can Sense The Warm Of Architecture Because The Scale Of Construction Is Friendly To Human, It Also Remains Visitors The Traditional Wooden Building. However, The Usage Of Glass And Metal Materials Provide The Surprising Cool Touch For Visitors And Such Contrast Will Enhance The Impression Of Being In The Moment.

Sunlight spills from the skylight into the joint creation space. Image © Changheng Zhan
Shared reading space created in collaboration with Chengdu Fangfang. Image © Chao Wu
Bonding
Borrowed From The Philosopher, Zhu Guangqian, Beauty Is Not Just Exist In The Object Itself Or The Observer, But Also Existing In The Connection.

Under the eaves. Image © Chao Wu
The Existence Of This Architecture Had Establish A Kind Of Connection Between Local People And Culture, Nature, We Hope Some Beautiful Things Had Been Brought To Meishan City Because It.

Entrance perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan
