World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. NKBAK
  6. 2019
  7. Stylepark Building at the Churchyard / NKBAK

Stylepark Building at the Churchyard / NKBAK

  • 03:00 - 11 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stylepark Building at the Churchyard / NKBAK
Save this picture!
Stylepark Building at the Churchyard / NKBAK , © Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer + 24

  • Architects

    NKBAK

  • Location

    Fráncfort del Meno, Germany

  • Category

    Residential Architecture

  • Lead Architect

    Nicole Kerstin Berganski, Andreas Krawczyk

  • Design Team

    Nicole Kerstin Berganski, Andreas Krawczyk, Simona Bielmeier, Shanjun Yu

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Thomas Mayer

  • Clients

    Stylepark

  • Engineering

    Wagner Zeitter Ingenieure

  • Site Management

    SWAP Architekten, Stefan Wagner
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. A residential and commercial building will be extended into an existing courtyard. First of all, nothing extraordinary appears. However, the special feature of this building task - contrary to the usual backyard situations - is the visibility of the new structure of the adjoining Peterskirchhof.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

This park-like complex with its bordering cemetery wall is historically listed. Conceptual thinking does not focus on demarcation, but rather on building on and accentuating the various layers of time available. The idea of implementation is as old as the architectural history itself: The existing wall of sandstone and bricks is being extended with bricks.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The new structure will therefore be built with a brick façade above the cemetery wall. The exposed brickwork will be horizontally layered with different stone formats, so that the layering also manifests itself in the materiality. Bricks from the Danish company Petersen Tegl were selected for this purpose. In order to continue the design of the cemetery wall in the façade of the new building, the masonry was bricked up with three different levels of brick.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The formats for this were Flensburger format (about 11,200 pieces), Danish normal format (about 2250 pieces) and Hamburger format (about 3580 pieces). The cubature of the new building is precisely matched with regard to the building mass and the lighting situations. The new building has two courtyards on the ground floor and generous roof terraces on the first and second floors, which add value to both the new building and the existing building.

Save this picture!
Facade
Facade

On the ground floor of the new building there are new offices of Stylepark. Ideal room scenarios have been created for the needs of the company: two spacious open workspaces with rooms for retreats as well as a central coffee point as a meeting place for the employees are available. The two courtyards designed to illuminate the premises are used as lounges in the summer months and allow for visual relationships between the individual workplaces in the building. On the 1st and 2nd floor are each a residential unit.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

A 2-room apartment with 44 square meters area and a 1-room apartment with 60 square meters area. Since the organization of the apartments is not only by walls, but rather by different room heights, the design allows a generous room impression despite limited living space. Generous window openings in different sizes allow the park to grow into the living spaces. The development potential of the extension is limited due to regulations regarding the distance between buildings. Its cubature is precisely matched to the available cubic capacity and lighting situations.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NKBAK
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Germany
Cite: "Stylepark Building at the Churchyard / NKBAK " 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924465/stylepark-building-at-the-churchyard-nkbak/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream