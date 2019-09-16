World
Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2019-2020

Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2019-2020
© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

© A' Design Awards © A' Design Awards © A' Design Awards © A' Design Awards + 12

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award features a number of categories that may be beneficial to those in the world of architecture—including categories for Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. You can see all of the categories on their website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on September 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2020, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee - Challenge Design

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

One Year Project Villa / Kotaro Anzai

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Cliff House Weekend Residence / Masato Sekiya

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Ziye Wu

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Sonata Housing Complex / Arkham Projects

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

The Black House / BEURO WAGNER

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Nascimento Chapel / Miguel Pinto Guimaraes

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Zhuhai Hengqin CRCC Plaza Project Retail and Office / Aedas

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Hillside House / Hom Liou & Bruce Wang

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

Fuzhou Huaxiang Church & Community Centre / Dirk U. Moench

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2019

© A' Design Awards
© A' Design Awards

 Useful links:

Check out the A’ Design Award Presentation: http://www.designaward.com
In-depth Presentation of A’ Design Accolades: http://www.whatisadesignaward.com
Enter your works to the A’ Design competition: http://www.adesignaward.com/registration.php
Instructions for submission: http://www.adesignaward.com/entryinstructions.html
Browse award-winning designs: http://www.awardeddesigns.com
Read Interviews with Award Winning Designers: http://www.design-interviews.com
Discover World Design Rankings: http://www.worlddesignrankings.com

We will publish a selection of winners on April 15 at ArchDaily. Register your works here: https://competition.adesignaward.com/registration.php

Cite: Megan Schires. "Call for Submissions: A' Design Awards & Competition 2019-2020" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924459/call-for-submissions-a-design-awards-and-competition-2019-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

