World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. DUTS Design
  6. 2019
  7. Top Floor Renovation of World Expo Joint Pavilion No.3 / DUTS Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Top Floor Renovation of World Expo Joint Pavilion No.3 / DUTS Design

  • 00:00 - 10 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Top Floor Renovation of World Expo Joint Pavilion No.3 / DUTS Design
Save this picture!
Top Floor Renovation of World Expo Joint Pavilion No.3 / DUTS Design, Tea room glass can be opened and closed. Image © Shanying Jiang
Tea room glass can be opened and closed. Image © Shanying Jiang

Dialogue between the awning and the tea room. Image © Qingshan Wu Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu The elevated and wide platform of the conference room can also be flexibly arranged as a stand. Image © Qingshan Wu + 25

  • Architects

    DUTS Design

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architect

    Ling Zhong

  • Design Team

    Yingqi Hu, Wanggang Shi, Ke Xu

  • Project Manager

    Wenjie Zhang

  • Client

    Yi Cheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., Shanghai

  • Construction team

    Xing Yuan

  • Area

    1670.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Shanying Jiang, Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Recently, DUTS Design completed a new working space design in Huangpu District. This project locates in the southern part of the Urban Best Practice Area, pervious Expo field of the Puxi, next to Huangpu River and Power Station of Art Museum. The landscape and cultural resources surrounding this area are abundant. This design redefines the interior functionality.  It is a multiuse space that contains the capacity of conferences, exhibitions, shows, roadshows, and parties. This space is also pointing to meet various requests from two companies that come from different fields of enterprises.

Save this picture!
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu

The building is formerly the world Expo Joint Pavilion No. 3 that retains the structure of the old factory.  With an oversized terrace, the project is located on the top floor of this modern building. The interior depth is 32 meters, but the height is only 3.5 meter. It creates a test for the designer who wanted to break this boundary. To meet the functional needs of daily work between the two companies under relatively limited conditions was a challenge, too. In the end, the designers provide a space that has positive functions and additionally matches a “museum-level” multi-purpose exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu
Outstanding canopy. Image © Qingshan Wu

The elevator on the west side and the escalator on the east side were still be retained after the area has been changed to office usage. After many deliberations, the designer finally figured the elevator is more accessible and closer to the intersection. It becomes the primary entry to the fourth floor. The design starts with the white elevator hall that increases the extension of horizontal façade. The "anti-gravity" conference room and tea room divided the area into two individual spaces. It also creates an encircling walkway that can be used as a multi-functional exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Concept Generation
Concept Generation

Extension of the horizontal façade
The longitudinal conditions limit the interior; therefore, emphasizes the extension of the lateral façade and expands the depth and breadth of the space became the principle of this design. Although the project is located on the south of Huangpu River, there are not many front-facing river views because the restricts by original escalators and facilities rooms. The conditions of longitudinal floorplan limit the interior design.

Save this picture!
The elevated and wide platform of the conference room can also be flexibly arranged as a stand. Image © Qingshan Wu
The elevated and wide platform of the conference room can also be flexibly arranged as a stand. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
The elevated and wide platform of the conference room can also be flexibly arranged as a stand. Image © Qingshan Wu
The elevated and wide platform of the conference room can also be flexibly arranged as a stand. Image © Qingshan Wu

The principle of this design became emphasizing the depth and breadth to extend the lateral façade. Because the restricts by original escalators and facilities rooms, there are not many front-facing river views even the project locates in the south of Huangpu River. We plan our front desk, reception area, and offices near the entry.  The niche and door create a recessed space, and river view can be seen through this "box". The walls on the left and right sides of the front hall are covered with black steel plates. We use warm wooden plates to surround the inner face of this box. The balance between cold and warm represent the strong contrast with those white space around this area. The staggered wall niches break the monotonous environment. It riches the design of the façade.

Save this picture!
Indoor glimpse. Image © Qingshan Wu
Indoor glimpse. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Look at the water bar area from the platform. Image © Qingshan Wu
Look at the water bar area from the platform. Image © Qingshan Wu

A dramatic expression of antigravity
After deducting the structure and the electromechanical air duct, the net height of the central area is only 3.5 meters. The designer places the largest conference room in this area. This room is separated from the ground with an elevated platform that extended 3.6 meters in three directions. The wedge façade creates an illusion to hide the steel structure inside of the construction. Although the conference room is gigantic, it generates a moderate and light appearance. Under the definition of the top surface and the ground, a dramatic "anti-gravity" effect is formed.  At the same time, the extension space on the platform can be developed as a stage or showcase area. This walkway surrounding the conference room has unlimited scenarios that can be used as a multi-function scene.

Save this picture!
Looking at the small meeting room from the platform. Image © Qingshan Wu
Looking at the small meeting room from the platform. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Water bar leisure area. Image © Shanying Jiang
Water bar leisure area. Image © Shanying Jiang

The central conference room faces the north side of the terrace. The ceiling extends from the top of the conference room to the outside awning. The same method that used on the façade makes the awning that is more than 11 meters looks as light as a paper. The tea room locates under this area. The designer wants to create an indirect connection between those two elements. In order to demonstrate this effect, the cantilevered awning is exaggerated and lightly shades the tea room.

Save this picture!
Dialogue between the awning and the tea room. Image © Shanying Jiang
Dialogue between the awning and the tea room. Image © Shanying Jiang
Save this picture!
The awning and the tea room are separated. Image © Qingshan Wu
The awning and the tea room are separated. Image © Qingshan Wu

Introduce the light
"The sun never knew how great it was until it hit the side of a building." by Louis Kahn. The designer takes the advantages of the rooftop and places skylight windows to introduce natural lighting into the room.  When sunlight penetrates through the skylight windows, the shadows reflect on the floor creates various patterns by different time of the day. In the original design, there was a staircase leading to the roof terrace under the skylight window, but the plan got canceled due to multiple reasons.

Save this picture!
Bright anteroom space. Image © Qingshan Wu
Bright anteroom space. Image © Qingshan Wu

The simplistic space between black and white
This design puts aside all the unnecessary decorations to represent the most authentic characteristics of this space. The whole area uses many basic materials such as cement brick, steel plate, and wood. The color of black and white represent calm and rational. These are also the two primary colors in this space. At the same time, these colors can merge perfectly with other interior ingredients that have various chroma, brightness, and saturation. The complete balance between beauty and simplicity is the ultimate goal, so people can feel pragmatic peace that created from the components in this space.

Save this picture!
Plain white simple welcome space. Image © Qingshan Wu
Plain white simple welcome space. Image © Qingshan Wu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DUTS Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Top Floor Renovation of World Expo Joint Pavilion No.3 / DUTS Design" 10 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924447/top-floor-renovation-of-world-expo-joint-pavilion-n-duts-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream