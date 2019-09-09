World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interiors Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Estúdio Penha
  6. 2017
  7. Natura NASP Reception / Estúdio Penha

Natura NASP Reception / Estúdio Penha

  • 00:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Natura NASP Reception / Estúdio Penha
Save this picture!
Natura NASP Reception / Estúdio Penha, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 20

  • Client

    Natura

  • Architecture Project

    Estúdio Penha

  • Interior Design Project

    Estúdio Penha

  • Lumino Technical Project

    Estúdio Penha

  • Air Conditioner

    EPT Engenharia / Athié Wohnrath

  • Fire Fighting Project

    LZA Engenharia / Athié Wohnrath

  • Electrical Project

    LZA Engenharia / Athié Wohnrath

  • Hydraulic Project

    LZA Engenharia / Athié Wohnrath

  • Project Management

    Nexus Engenharia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Estúdio Penha has developed for the reception of the new headquarters of Natura, in Sao Paulo, a project that materializes its essence of well-being and express the dimensions of the Natura brand, considering icons of a contemporary Brazil. A country that is under ongoing construction, but shows identity, strength and a thriving soul, convergence points with Natura.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The project was elaborated in a synesthetic manner, allowing that ambiance, visual, textures, sounds and smells diffuse the thought and the values of the brand. For that, three main concepts in architecture were approached: the line, the mirror and the time.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The line expresses the beginning of everything: it is a simple element, but mutable, dancing and flexible. Imaginary or material. From the line, the movement is made, the creation that rises from it becomes a product; the lines of the life, the thought, the existence. Together, represented by the curtains, the line sets in more complex plots, developing into the plan, becoming expression.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The mirror reflects each face and desire, the different skin colors and the peculiarities of every beauty. Symbolically, it is the pureness and the truth. In our architecture, it is a portal for the innermost being of each person, instigating the curiosity, allowing the self-admiration and self-knowledge, even if for a brief moment, endorses the connection with the beauty expressed in each individuality.   

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

It was essential to materialize the time in an architectural element. By the light and images, we materialized the movement and speed of our days, telling and recording the brand values as a provocation to our eminent future. Concerning the time, it was also necessary to remember that in order to build a future, it is mandatory to look to our roots, our affective memory and the feeling of belonging. The past here is not symbolized by the time that has passed, but by ideas and ideals, anachronisms. A furniture design inspired in the classical modernists bring the elegance and simplicity of a period marked by audacity.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

All these elements override and blend themselves, creating hide and seek games. They establish relations among them producing meanings and new possibilities. From the cluster of lines, the screen is made, and the light over this plane result in a “cinema”, to broadcast to the passers-by messages, images and ideas. A provocative project with a strong concept, light but not disposable. A sensorial project with music, smell and textures filled with meanings that catches, by the curious look, this soul that unites Natura and Brazil and creates a self and original image to the brand.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estúdio Penha
Office

Products:

Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Natura NASP Reception / Estúdio Penha" [Natura NASP / Estúdio Penha] 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924412/natura-nasp-reception-estudio-penha/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream