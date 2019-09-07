Mayow Road House / Surman Weston

+ 9

Lead Contractor Magic Projects

Structural Engineers Price & Myers More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Surman Weston have completed the restoration and extension of a 330sqm Victorian house in the London suburb of Sydenham.

As well as a rear extension, the project reconfigures the circulation, sensitively introducing a new staircase and enfilade doors between rooms to transform the formerly cellular layout into a free flowing, more sociable house.

The project sort to subtely delineate the old from the new, blurring the boundaries between the existing house and what was introduced.

For instance, the new staircase was designed in simplified language referencing the scale and rhythm of the existing staircase in the house.