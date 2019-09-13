Losing Scale: Airports Seen from Above

At different periods in history, the human scale and the approach of the building to the sensitive dimension correlated to the body were values pursued by the architects and an object of reflection for the theoretical production of the area. Although it is a virtue that a space can be perceived in a direct relation between the person and the building, there are cases, and more than that, some project scales, that can only be realized from the furthest perspective.

The aerial view, very disseminated nowadays with the emergence and popularization of the drones and mapping service, fits the large scale proposals very well, like in urban projects or infrastructure buildings. Either in the elaboration of a project or with an already built model, it is a tool that may highlight joints among great assembled bulks or even provide a total picture of a complex building.

A kind of infrastructure that reveals interesting peculiarities regarding its site plan or the manner that its program is organized is the airport. These buildings, generally of large scale, are significant elements on the landscape and provide beautiful aerial images that help to recognize its organization and relation with the surrounding area. Take a look at the following selection of these pictures.

Save this picture! Orlando International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image courtesy. © Satellite images 2016, DigitalGlobe, Inc