World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Losing Scale: Airports Seen from Above

Losing Scale: Airports Seen from Above

  • 07:45 - 13 September, 2019
  • by
  • Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Losing Scale: Airports Seen from Above
Save this picture!
Jandakot Airport, Australia. Nearmap image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd1khcWFqIZ/'>Via Instagram</a>
Jandakot Airport, Australia. Nearmap image. Via Instagram

At different periods in history, the human scale and the approach of the building to the sensitive dimension correlated to the body were values pursued by the architects and an object of reflection for the theoretical production of the area. Although it is a virtue that a space can be perceived in a direct relation between the person and the building, there are cases, and more than that, some project scales, that can only be realized from the furthest perspective.

Save this picture!
Southern California Logistics Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp4oIDdltVt/'>Via Instagram</a>
Southern California Logistics Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram

The aerial view, very disseminated nowadays with the emergence and popularization of the drones and mapping service, fits the large scale proposals very well, like in urban projects or infrastructure buildings. Either in the elaboration of a project or with an already built model, it is a tool that may highlight joints among great assembled bulks or even provide a total picture of a complex building.

A kind of infrastructure that reveals interesting peculiarities regarding its site plan or the manner that its program is organized is the airport. These buildings, generally of large scale, are significant elements on the landscape and provide beautiful aerial images that help to recognize its organization and relation with the surrounding area. Take a look at the following selection of these pictures.

Save this picture!
Frankfurt International Airport, Germany. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BjsFH91hCmT/'>Via Instagram</a>
Frankfurt International Airport, Germany. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo7VkMYAi8v/'>Via Instagram</a>
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Rosecrans Memorial Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BnJjBhqATYi/'>Via Instagram</a>
Rosecrans Memorial Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Salt Lake City International Airport, United States. Nearmap image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BO241_sgZ55/'>Via Instagram</a>
Salt Lake City International Airport, United States. Nearmap image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
San Francisco International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BsV3uLpFjYH/'>Via Instagram</a>
San Francisco International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Palm Springs International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BnEVr2xAx9B/'>Via Instagram</a>
Palm Springs International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Hong Kong International Airport, China. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/Bifeejkg9YP/'>Via Instagram</a>
Hong Kong International Airport, China. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Los Angeles International Airport, United States. Nearmap image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BsWUf7zhOFI/'>Via Instagram</a>
Los Angeles International Airport, United States. Nearmap image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Tampa International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. <a href='https://www.instagram.com/p/BdS1adsg8Ku/'>Via Instagram</a>
Tampa International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image. Via Instagram
Save this picture!
Orlando International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image courtesy. © Satellite images 2016, DigitalGlobe, Inc
Orlando International Airport, United States. Daily Overview image courtesy. © Satellite images 2016, DigitalGlobe, Inc
Save this picture!
Princess Juliana International Airport, Saint Martin. Daily Overview image courtesy. © Satellite images 2016, DigitalGlobe, Inc
Princess Juliana International Airport, Saint Martin. Daily Overview image courtesy. © Satellite images 2016, DigitalGlobe, Inc

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "Losing Scale: Airports Seen from Above" [Perdendo a escala: aeroportos vistos de cima] 13 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924406/losing-scale-airports-seen-from-above/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream