Shortlist Revealed for Tamayouz Women in Architecture and Construction 2019

The Tamayouz Excellence Award has revealed its shortlist of finalists for Women in Architecture and Construction 2019, given to emerging female contributors in the architectural and construction field throughout the Near East and North Africa. This annual award honors 2 categories, Rising Star and Woman of Outstanding Achievement, and the winners will be announced next month.

It was an inspiring experience to review the hard work of these outstanding women whose devotion gives us hope for a better future for our region. Shortlisting the submissions was not an easy task, but we are happy with our panel's selection and proud to highlight the amazing women of our region. -- Ahmed Al-Mallak, UK-based academic and founding director of Tamayouz Excellence Award.

Last year, the Tamayouz Women in Architecture and Construction Award, offered the Woman of Outstanding Achievement award to Palestinian architect and author Suad Amiry, and the Rising Star award to Egyptian architect and academic Ebtissam Moustapha. Read on to discover the finalists for the Women in Architecture and Construction 2019 Award.

In the Rising Star category

Dana Al-Amri – Saudi Arabia - Architect and Co-Founder, Watad Studio

Dr. Deena El-Mahdy – Egypt- Lecturer, Architectural Engineering Department, British University in Egypt

Mariska Stoffel – Germany / UAE - Project Lead Construction Phase and Project Architect, Killa Design

Dr. Omniya Abdel Barr – UK/Egypt - Architect, Researcher, and Barakat Trust Fellow, Victoria and Albert Museum

In the Woman of Outstanding Achievement category

Habibeh Madjdabadi – Iran - Founder and Manager, Habibeh Madjdabadi

Hala Younes – Lebanon - Founder Hala Younes, and Lecturer, Lebanese American University

Shahira Fahmy – Egypt- Principal and Founder, Shahira Fahmy Architects

Sumaya Dabbagh – Saudi Arabia/UAE - Director and Owner, Dabbagh Architects, and Chair, RIBA Gulf Chapter

Dr. Zeynep Celik – Turkey / USA - Author; Professor, New Jersey Institute of Technology – Rutgers University; and Adjunct Professor, Columbia University