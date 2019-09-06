Quinta da Baroneza Residence / Débora Aguiar

+ 43

Architects Débora Aguiar

Location Bragança Paulista, Brazil

Category Houses

Area 1220.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural and interior design project, we participated since the land purchase, studying the best site plan, insolation and use of the areas, as we were dealing with two plots combined. The language of the architectural proposal was modern, clean and impressive, as well as neutral in relation to the landscape and nature. The project prioritize wide rooms, generous indoor height and large openings, in order to enhance the natural light inside the rooms and the cross ventilation, allowing the house to be always enlightened, airy and fresh.

The architecture prioritize two frontal bulks covered in stone. The lower one, over a water mirror, acts like a great hollow screen, empty beneath, where a water cascade flows. The main body of the house has a huge central living room, with views to all of the gardens – the frontal one, the swimming pool and the gourmet area as well as through the horizontal opening in the great fireplace of the home theater room.

The abundant natural light and the cross ventilation allow the house to be always well ventilated and bright. Whilst the social area is on the ground floor, on the upper floor is the private area, with a family room and seven suites, one of them being the master bedroom with a private terrace. The bedroom wing has a glazed gallery and the wood element in the façade acts like a brise-soleil. A vast terrace on the ground floor is very cozy thanks to its several environments that articulates the infinity edge pool area with the fire pit, which allows contemplating the view and the stars.

The furniture shows a mix of materials like linen and leather, in addition to natural fibers with silk and malaca straw, besides tables and sideboards made with reused roundwood. Italian furniture is mixed up with national design, as well as Debora Aguiar design pieces developed specially for the customers, like sideboards, tables and shelves. The colors are based on a palette of tons off white and caramel, with textures and wefts in mats and comfortable faux-fur blankets, stimulating the touch and the permanence in the rooms.