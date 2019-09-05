World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. FXCollaborative Designs Central Park Tower for Harlem Church

FXCollaborative Designs Central Park Tower for Harlem Church

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
FXCollaborative Designs Central Park Tower for Harlem Church
Save this picture!
FXCollaborative Designs Central Park Tower for Harlem Church, Courtesy of FXCollaborative
Courtesy of FXCollaborative

FXCollaborative has designed a church community space and 33 story tower overlooking Central Park in New York City. The project was made for Harlem’s La Hermosa Christian Church, though no developer has signed on for the project yet. The new project would serve the surrounding community and aims to embody and celebrate the neighborhood’s legacy of music and art.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FXCollaborative
Courtesy of FXCollaborative

La Hermosa is currently located at 5 West 110th Street, and has served the Harlem community since it was founded in 1938. Leaders of the congregation say the current building has deteriorated and is not ADA-accessible. La Hermosa submitted an application to the New York City Planning Commission asking to rezone part of Central Park North for the tower and community center project that will incorporate a music school and cultural center. The community space would be run by the church and offer 38,000 square feet of amenity space.

The project would include approximately 160 residential units in total, 50 of which will be affordable, with 50 percent preference given to residents of the area. The building includes an accessible space for the church with a screened glass facade, an atrium for art exhibits and performances, practice rooms, classrooms, and a black-box theater. The church will partner with Manhattan School of Music to offer free classes to children in the area. La Hermosa pastor Dan Feliciano said “We are honored to be able to grow our impact in our next chapter by partnering with an iconic music school like MSM to provide free music and arts education for Harlem kids.”

News via Curbed New York

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "FXCollaborative Designs Central Park Tower for Harlem Church" 05 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924336/fxcollaborative-designs-central-park-tower-for-harlem-church/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream