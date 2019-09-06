World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. ZHUBO Design Group
  6. 2019
  7. Longcheer Yacht Club / ZHUBO Design Group

Longcheer Yacht Club / ZHUBO Design Group

  • 23:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Longcheer Yacht Club / ZHUBO Design Group
Save this picture!
Longcheer Yacht Club / ZHUBO Design Group, © Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

© Yu Bai © Yu Bai © Yu Bai © Yu Bai + 33

  • Architects

    ZHUBO Design Group

  • Location

    Xindong Road, Nan'ao Town, Dapeng New District, Shenzhen, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Guochuan Feng, Yali Huai

  • Design Team

    Zhen Wang, Xiaowen Gong, Shide Long, Xiaoni He, Jieqiong Wang, Tong Li, Hai Huang, Weiqi He(Internship)

  • Area

    54780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Yu Bai

  • Engineering

    ZHUBO Design Group Co., Ltd

  • Landscape

    Metrostudio

  • Collaborator

    SAOTA(Master planning & Initial design concept)

  • Client

    Shenzhen Longcheer Yacht Club Co.,Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

Text description provided by the architects. Longcheer Yacht Club is located in the Judiaosha of Dapeng Peninsula, Shenzhen, who is 50 kilometers away from the downtown area. It is extremely popular as a sailing venue for it has been held many international competitions.

Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

This project is to rebuild the yacht club and the dock on the original site. The total floor area is 55,000㎡, including a private club, a 300-room hotel, and an outdoor sports school. The site owns a 470m long coastline, but the building will be easily forming a long "wall" which may block the city’s view to the see when it is horizontally arranged on this narrow site. Therefore, this design aims to share this beautiful seascape between the yacht and the city by keeping both of their view to it.

Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

The scheme makes efforts to suit with the site’s north-south height difference and set most of the volume under the level of unban streets, except 4 small “pavilions” with 40m distance between each other, through which people can still easily see the sea. These pavilions present a light image by polygonal plate roofs cantilevered from all sides, they are injecting protruding points upon the horizontal long building, bringing in an undulating skyline. Besides, they provide resting stations to sea viewers.

Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

The main building below the urban road level is 5 stories with a length of 400 meters, which is bent into 4 segments in accordance with the coastline. Each two balconies belonging to hotel rooms form a rectangular “cell” on the façade. The depth of cell frames is changing, which makes subtle differences of sunlight projection and the reflected image of the balcony glass between adjacent cells. The frame of each cell is made up with light-silver aluminum panels. Inside one cell, the two balconies are separated by a double-layer frosted glass which contains lights inside to achieve a soft and vivid lighting effect at night.

Save this picture!
master plan
master plan
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

There is a folding "floating belt" between the hotel room part and the public service functions such as clubs, restaurants, bars, etc., which clearly distinguishes the public space from the private area, and also strengthens the contrast between the cell facade and the large glass curtain wall. The gene of “belt” actually comes from the bending of the building shape on masterplan along with the site boundary. We continue this kind of bending from the fifth façade to the main façade as another of our response to the shape of mountain and sea wave from the environment.

Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

When we set out to the sea from the dock and look back at the yacht club, the shape of the building shows a humble posture. The overall color of the façade is plain and elegant with some partial interesting elements. Seeing from the hill behind it, the green roof and blue pavilion seem to be hidden into the mountains and the sea，showing the respect for nature and people.   

Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai
Save this picture!
© Yu Bai
© Yu Bai

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZHUBO Design Group
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Longcheer Yacht Club / ZHUBO Design Group" 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924329/longcheer-yacht-club-zhubo-design-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yu Bai

深圳南澳万科浪骑游艇会 / 筑博设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream