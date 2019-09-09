Volleyball Arena of 2nd National Youth Games of China / China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 32

Structure Engineers Zhong Fan, Yu Zhang

Plumbing Engineers Qingkang Zhang, Yueyun Zhu

HVAC Engineers Jianli Hu, Gaofeng Chen

Electrical Engineers Lei Cao, Zhengzheng Liu

Masterplan Designer Jinzhao Duan

Interior Yang Cao

ELV Engineer Lingling Chen

Landscape Designers Wujun Guan, Min Dai

Curtain Wall Designer Baizhan Cao

Nights-cape Lighting Designers Dongning Wang, Honglei Wang(Ning Field Lighting Co., Ltd, Beijing)

Sports Technology Designers Guishu Yuan(China Sports Architectural Engineering Design Co., Ltd)

Clients Taiyuan Tourism College, Taiyuan Residence Assurance Center

Constructor Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd ; Beijing Yihuida Architectural Concrete Construction Engineering Co.m Ltd ,etc.

Collaborators Taiyuan Institute of Architecture Design & Research

Text description provided by the architects. The Taiyuan Tourism College Gym is the newly-built venue of the Volleyball competition (Women's U15 Club Group) of the 2nd National Youth Games of China, which is located in the northeastern part of the Taiyuan Tourism College campus. The whole design progress was directed by CUI Kai, the Chief Architect of CADG, who is also an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as JING Quan being the team leader, who is the president of Architecture Design & Research Institute I of CADG. It merely took two years for the entire project cycle.

Save this picture! Southeast View from the College Main Building. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

In order to make good use of the legacy of the game, and meet the potential requirement of being open to the public, the preliminary conception is to create a pure and simple sectional space - the main part of the arena is a single large place, which ensures the probability of flexible utilization after the game.

Save this picture! Details of South Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Save this picture! Details of West Facade. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Elevation along with section, forms along with ambition

The building facades directly show the organization of the internal functional space, exposing the architects' intuitive understanding of the inside activities and events, as well as an ambition to assisting in the recognition and interaction for the users. The consistency with the exterior greatly promotes the identity of the building.

Save this picture! Street view on the Dachang South Road. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The interior space is clear and simple, where the competition court and the training court share the main hall. The ceiling, roof structure, and decoration are also delivered in a clear and simple style, as to structural beauty of the building itself.

Temporary partition, many options

The demountable acoustic barrier and the temporary fences reduce the interference of the various areas during the game. Motorized roller shades, electrical telescopic grandstands, moveable court mat and demountable stage lighting systems together provide a 3,000 sq. meter hall flexible with 11 layouts of sport courts for the college teachers and students, which is in line with the latest development trend of sports architecture.

Arched roof, forms of rhythm

The top half of the building is a sloping roof, composed of 12 arches, each of which has a rhombic side view. The base surfaces are all cylindrical surfaces or conical surfaces, instead of common NURBS surfaces, which facilitating the following step of panelization. The combination of multiple-use frustum pedestals and the arched roof fill the building with the beauty of geometric composition and the spirits of sports architecture.

Save this picture! The demountable acoustic barrier. Image © Wenzhong Gao

Durable and unadorned building materials

Fair-faced concrete structure with 240-360mm spacing stripes and fair-faced red bricks save the cost and shorten the construction time while conveying the concept of the simplicity. In addition to the curved metal roof supported by arched steel trusses, it displays the overall harmony of the structure and form.