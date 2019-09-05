World
  5+design Create a Multi-Functional Paveletskaya Place in Moscow

5+design Create a Multi-Functional Paveletskaya Place in Moscow

5+design Create a Multi-Functional Paveletskaya Place in Moscow
© 5+design
© 5+design

Paveletskaya Place is a multi-functional public park, conceived around the experience of the visitors. In fact, the project designed by 5+design and located next to the historic Moscow Metro Station, includes a shopping mall, programmable plazas, restaurants, event terraces, green spaces, and pedestrian walkways.

© 5+design

© 5+design
© 5+design

Highlighting the public realm, the 73,000 square meters “park-integrated mall”, situated in the Zamoskvorechye District of Moscow, will be experienced by the people in the nearby metro and rail stations, and the passersby through the continuous perimeter access. Actually a continuous flow of pedestrians enters this urban square from all sides. The design generates natural connections with the different surrounding components. Green spaces, meandering pathways, and skylights function on different levels to create a dynamic atmosphere.

© 5+design
© 5+design
© 5+design
© 5+design

5+design, the international architecture, and planning practice with studios in Hollywood, Shanghai, and Dubai, created a system of layers in order to “accentuate the interconnected spaces that activate the public realm near street level”. In fact, “sunken plazas and stepped gardens meet with elevated, cantilevered lawns and sculptural covered spaces”.

© 5+design
© 5+design

The retail floors are below the ground floor. The primary focal points of the shopping center, the Fashion Atrium and Food Hall Atrium, are underlined thanks to large skylights, allowing natural light to penetrate. Interior and exterior are merged in the larger of the two atrium spaces, with a flowing landscape from the retail levels to the park.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "5+design Create a Multi-Functional Paveletskaya Place in Moscow " 05 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

