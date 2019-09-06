World
  7. Loft With Love / CMC architects

Loft With Love / CMC architects

  • 02:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Loft With Love / CMC architects
  • Architects

    CMC architects

  • Location

    Prague, Czech Republic

  • Category

    Loft

  • Lead Architects

    Vít Máslo, David R. Chisholm

  • Design Team

    Evžen Dub, Gabriela Sekyrová, Nela Niederle

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    BoysPlayNice
Text description provided by the architects. The old First Municipal Brewery in Prague-Holešovice. A place where beer fermented and beer buckets were stored gave stimulus to an original design of an open and, at the same time, introspective space for creative and modern housing in an industrial spirit. The converted building accommodates a total of forty loft flats; half of them are real industrial lofts in original storage cubicles, six were built during the conversion of the building’s front section and fourteen are in the new addition towards the square.

The complex was refurbished in 2008. We returned to the same place after ten years, due to the new interior design of one of the lofts in the old brewery storages. A perfect client, perfect job. An unplastered brick wall surface, a steel staircase, a steel bookcase, a concrete floor, a black ceiling.

The goal was to preserve the building’s old industrial character and create a highly comfortable space for modern living. We keep the materials we use as raw and leave their structure exposed. There are no movement joints in the concrete floor that is left to crack naturally. Electric wires run exposed on the brick wall surfaces ended with black fixtures. The living space is 6 meters high fitted with digital cinema technology. There are two bathrooms for two bedrooms in the flat. The flat is entered via an atrium allowing outdoor sitting. There is another outdoor terrace next to the living room.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Section
Section
About this office
CMC architects
Office

Cite: "Loft With Love / CMC architects" 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924319/loft-with-love-cmc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

