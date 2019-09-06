World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Argentina
  5. BBC Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. Containers Shop / BBC Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Containers Shop / BBC Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Containers Shop / BBC Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Containers Shop / BBC Arquitectos, © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost + 33

  • Architects

    BBC Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle 12 1148, La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Angela Bielsa, Luciana Breide, Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost.

  • Design Team

    Angela Bielsa, Luciana Breide, Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost.

  • Area

    3412.16 ft2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was a clothing store located in a new shopping area in the city of La Plata, Argentina. An old house with structural damage was replaced with a simple industrial vessel that provides great flexibility for the sales area. The work develops through three elements, the facade, the interior and the patio. The facade rebuilds the skyline of the block and configures a plane of solar control at the top and windows display and public access in the lower part.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The indetermination of spaces and the proximity to the port of Ensenada leads us to work inside with an ephemeral installation using four shipping containers as work pieces, that responds to the subsidiary needs of the store but can adapt to any activity. The entire volume has generous heights and is released by eliminating the presence of obstacles and allowing a good interaction with the standardized pieces.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The relation established between the access part and the containers installation qualify the section of the project, determining the proportions and modules.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

La relación establecida entre el fuelle y la instalación de containers cualifican la noción del corte en el proyecto, determinando las proporciones y módulos.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The location of the stairs parallel to the backyard and the constant disappearance and appearance of the user gives dynamism to the pieces and the background. 
The interior is complete with a modular furniture system developed for the brand.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BBC Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Store Argentina
Cite: "Containers Shop / BBC Arquitectos" [Tienda containers / BBC Arquitectos] 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924314/containers-shop-bbc-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream