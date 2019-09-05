World
  7. Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar

Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar

  • 16:00 - 5 September, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
  • Translated by Amanda Peixoto
Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar
Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar, © Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

  • Architects

    Santos Bolívar

  • Location

    Guadalupe, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Author

    José Antonio de los Santos Bolívar

  • Collaborators

    Giancarlo Reyes Olgin, Roberto Amaya Alvarado, Tayde Chan Ojeda, Jorge Armando Quevedo Jordán

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in northwest Mexico, in the Valle de Guadalupe, Wine Route, which is a place with significant growth and development of the wine industry.

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

According to a master plan established in 2013, the first step in the case of an intervention in the property should be the development of a brewery named Media Perra, which was built in 2014. As a second step, it was considered the design and construction of the house of our customer: Media Perra House.

For the development of the project, it was given an area with very peculiar natural features, a steep topography with sharp level changes. A large-scale rock was an important part of the possibilities, with the intention of making it versatile with our proposal. 

Axonometric
Axonometric

Adaptation and connection with the surrounding area were concepts that led us to decide that the rock was a symbol of belonging to the place and that the new house should be related to and interact with it.

In order to connect living and nature by creating a bridge (through the rock) and producing a dialog between both, the stairs of the main access to the house and part of the foundations were settled in the rock.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
Sketch
Sketch

We raised the main floor of the house using wood and steel pillars, with the solid idea of letting the ground floor more permeable and open in order to not cause a huge impact in the natural land and use the lower floor as an open-air auditorium for family gatherings and events.

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

With that, we wanted to achieve a sequence and a vertical rhythm that would be a reinterpretation of the façade of its predecessor and now part of its context, the brewery Media Perra.

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

The area of the residence is only 75m², which is the ideal space for our customer needs: a master bedroom, bathroom, closet, living room, kitchen, pantry and a mezzanine for the guests. The main views to the surrounding landscape are centered in the areas of the master bedroom, living room and mezzanine.

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

The residence orientation, the handling of sunlight and the use of materials, such as exposed wood, straw for the thermal insulation inside the walls, besides the application of an ink made from the land, are participating elements in the design composition of the house and a convergence point between living and nature.

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez

Cite: "Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar" [Casa Media Perra / Santos Bolívar] 05 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924306/media-perra-house-santos-bolivar/> ISSN 0719-8884

