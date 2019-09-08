Kharkiv School of Architecture Celebrates BA Inauguration and 2019 EU Mies Award

The Kharkiv School of Architecture is celebrating a prosperous year of academic and international achievements. In addition to hosting the nominated projects of the 2019 EU Mies Awards, the school has completed its first year of BA in Architecture. To celebrate these milestones, the school has organized a double exhibition showcasing the works of first-year students, as well as displaying the projects of Europe's most innovative architects.

By bringing together these two exhibitions, the school built a link between two generations of architects: The Mies Award, where the best works of the current European architects and designers are displayed, and the school's “Open/Work” exhibition, a glimpse into the innovations of future Ukrainian architecture.

The "Open/Work" exhibition showcases all the projects done by the future architects throughout their first year, which includes models, drawings, photographs, sketches, prototypes, and failed experiments. The students have worked under the guidance of Outpost Office (based in Columbus, Ohio), exploring design techniques and methodologies of Ukrainian and international architecture. The undergraduates integrated items borrowed from all around the school and produced a suspended field of objects in the school’s grand hall, acting as a floating archive of their unique and dynamic accomplishments.

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award 2019 exhibition displays 383 architecture projects nominated for the prestigious award. This year, Transformation of 530 Homes – Grand Parc Bordeaux by Lacaton & Vassal architects, Frédéric Druot Architecture and Christophe Hutin Architecture was selected as the winner. The group of architects were awarded for renovating three social housing blocks in Bordeaux and radically improving the space and quality of life of its occupants in an economic way.

Ukraine is the biggest country participating in the EU Mies Award, with the sixth highest population, which implies that architecture here is essential to embody the country’s values, its civic values which are common with the rest of Europe. The way we build is a reflection of the way we live, and the complexity of Ukraine’s history has allowed the construction of many fascinating layers on which today’s architects continue designing through their own acquired experiences. - Ivan Blasi, Curator of prizes and programmes at the Mies van der Rohe Foundation

The Kharkiv School of Architecture was founded in 2017 in the Ukranian city of Kharkiv, and is the first architecture school established in the country since its independence in 1991. Its aim is to "train the new generation of skilled and curious architects, who will propel Ukraine’s built space into the next epoch". Its 3.5-year-long BA program launched in September 2018 under the supervision and collaboration with Ukrainian and international experts. The school is also planning to launch a 2-year-long MA program in September 2020.

The Kharkiv School Team

