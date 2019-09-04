World
  World's First Publicly Accessible Art Depot by MVRDV Tops Out in Rotterdam

World’s First Publicly Accessible Art Depot by MVRDV Tops Out in Rotterdam

World’s First Publicly Accessible Art Depot by MVRDV Tops Out in Rotterdam
© Ossip van Duivenbode
The world's first publicly accessible art depot by MVRDV has topped out in Rotterdam. Called Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the new archive building was celebrated with a ceremony by the Stichting Collectiegebouw consortium, which comprises the museum, the municipality of Rotterdam, and Stichting De Verre Bergen. The depot will host the museum’s archive of 151,000 artworks and will be fully accessible to the public.

© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
The Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen was made so that visitors will be able to see the work that takes place behind the scenes of the museum. In turn, visitors will be able to visit the rooftop café, surrounded by 75 birch trees planted on the project’s roof. At a height of 39.5 metres and with a façade consisting of 1,664 panels of curved, mirrored glass, the project aims to reflect and celebrate the city skyline. The topping-out ceremony is the next milestone in the construction of the world’s first fully accessible art storage facility, which this summer also saw the installation of its atrium staircases and the first panels in its trademark curved mirror façade.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020 and will open to the public in 2021.

News via MVRDV

