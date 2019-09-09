World
  7. A11 House in Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

A11 House in Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

  • 12:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
A11 House in Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra
A11 House in Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra, © Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 18

  • Technical Architect

    Marcos Vázquez Consuegra (proyecto y dirección de obra) Con Ignacio González (dirección de obra)

  • Collaborators

    Alvaro Luna, Davide Fuser, Julia Moreno

  • Clients

    José F. Arquellada

  • Landscaping

    Arquitectura Agronomía, Marta Puig de la Bellacasa

  • Structure

    Edartec Consultores, S.L

  • Facilities

    Ingenieros-JG, S.L

  • Builder

    Ferrovial S.A.

  • Outdoor spaces

    2158.1 ft²
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Operating within an uneven and lengthened plot (with a 2,20m facade) located in the city centre of Seville was not the only starting restriction, there was also a derelict steel structure, abandoned some years before by the previous landlord, which had to be reused and integrated on the project, even if it was thought for a quite dissimilar program.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Additionally, the space located at the bottom of the plot, theoretically expected to be a garden, was surrounded by constructions far higher than the house, seriously compromising the privacy of this area.

Plans
Plans

The proposal embraces the complexity of these problems, assuming the limitations and constraints imposed by the situation, and makes them its source of strength.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The house adopts the Sevillian casa patio typological organization: the sequence of the zaguán-patio-room-garden, looking for transparencies and deep perspectives. The zaguán, in this case, because of its condition of filtering space with two different closures (a perforated steel gate and a glazed door) becomes an efficient and solvent thermal regulator for the whole house.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The layout of the stairs, placed against one of the party walls, generates a long perspective without interruptions from the street to the back garden, where a two-layer perimeter metal mesh system supports the climbing plants, transforming this courtyard in a real orchard, a small but intense hidden garden.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

A couple of large cantilevers brings the house into the garden, getting closer to the poplars planted just in front of the climbing plants. One of them is at the first level: terrace and porch for the summer dining room. The other one, at the second floor, is longer and slenderer and accommodates the access stairs to the rooftop.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Cite: "A11 House in Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra" [Casa A11 en Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra] 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924278/a11-house-in-sevilla-vazquez-consuegra/> ISSN 0719-8884

