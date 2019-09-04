World
  AI SpaceFactory Launches TERA, a 3D Printed B&B

AI SpaceFactory Launches TERA, a 3D Printed B&B

AI SpaceFactory Launches TERA, a 3D Printed B&B
TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

AI SpaceFactory, a multi-planetary architectural and technology design agency, launched TERA, a high-tech and green eco-home designed for off-grid living on earth. Inspired by their NASA-award-winning Mars habitat MARSHA, the first TERA accepts limited pre-bookings on Indiegogo and will be available starting March 2020 for one year before it is recycled and reprinted elsewhere.

TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

TERA, the first space-tech eco-habitat by AI SpaceFactory, is built from recyclable, biodegradable materials that can be composted at the end of its lifecycle. Actually, the B&B will be 3D printed on-site and equipped with “the most advanced technological and eco-friendly products, emphasizing the beauty of its natural environment while promoting a new, sustainable way of living on this Plane”. The retreat will be located in the woods of Upstate New York with views of the Hudson River, on undisturbed natural lands, 1.5 hours by train from NYC. The project offers a futuristic and sustainable experience of life on and beyond our planet.

TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

We realized the materials and technology we developed for long-term missions on Mars had the potential to be leaps and bounds more sustainable than conventional construction on Earth, […] TERA will challenge everything we know about architecture and construction. It could transform the way we build on Earth – maybe even save our planet. -- David Malott, CEO, and chief architect AI SpaceFactory.

TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
TERA. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

AI SpaceFactory, founded in 2017, developed TERA with the same design logic and 3D printing technologies as their NASA-award-winning Mars habitat MARSHA. In fact, the agency wants to revolutionize the conventional building practices, through the use of plant-based materials, found to be up to three times as strong as concrete. TERA, with a very low impact on its surroundings, can be dismantled, recycled and reprinted elsewhere.

MARSHA . Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp
MARSHA . Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

Astronauts often talk about gaining a profound appreciation of Earth when they look back at our Planet from Space, but we shouldn’t have to leave our Home in order to reach that realization, […] the entire experience of TERA – from the design to the off-grid lifestyle – was crafted with this in mind.-- Sima Shahverdi, lead designer AI SpaceFactory.

