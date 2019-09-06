Nianis 112 House / Office of Design S.A.S.

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Nianis 112 is a residential building located in Barrio Santa Bárbara Alta in the city of Bogotá. It consists of two floors and a semi-basement, with an isolated typology, whose orientation, design, use of materials and eco-sustainability give it important architectural value. The masterful use of concrete and wood enrich the facades and interiors of the construction.

The design of the building seeks to generate a single volume capable of reaching all the expectations and needs of a young family with clear guidelines regarding design and functionality, where eco-sustainability became a fundamental part of the project. To reach this end, natural conditions, materials, creative talent and construction techniques were combined.

The spatial distribution included large social areas, three comfortable rooms, a study, an office, green areas, multiple service areas and covered parking.

The house was designed and built as an isolated volume on top of the concrete platform that forms the basement. The structure and walls in architectural concrete make up a clean element that stands out for its sobriety, however, the warmth provided by wood contributes to the composition of the facades, skillfully worked in pure lines, adding colour and vitality to the building.

The conviction that through the use of concrete infinite details are achieved without neglecting the structural condition turned the idea into this applied architectural object. A three-dimensional design that gives rise to a matrix with positive and negative faces, converts wooden panels into moulds for walls with a functional aesthetic. This can be observed in the Eastern facade, which has a concrete coffered ceiling where the pieces bring movement to the wall, awakening an unusual interest of the senses.

The bare concrete forms the spaces, while it is the wood that is responsible for closing the environments, it is the visual limit projecting a play of light and shadows.

Natural light entering through the large windows plays a preponderant role in the life of the building. Its projection through skylights, louvres and windows create warm and welcoming spaces.

The building is surrounded by imposing concrete walls that serve as a backdrop to gardens designed with smaller plants and shrubs typical of the native flora of Bogotá, highlighting ferns of the high Andean forests as well. The floor of eco cobblestone intermingles with nature. Ramps and external stairs become elements of composition. The whole house is projected to the green spaces that transcend to the roof, where the green terrace generates a pantry of organic food for the family and also becomes a contribution to the reduction of CO2 in the city.

In contribution to eco-sustainability, the grey waters are treated with filtration processes and used in irrigation systems and sanitary networks. The construction has an energy system that supports LED lighting and partially supports security systems.