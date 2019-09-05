Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio

+ 10

One can appreciate the larger spaces dedicated to leisure and other more contained and private ones, such as the suite room. In the back area there are two guest rooms and an office. In the main area, we sought to make a distinction between each corner by giving them a unique use. It was executed using the placement of pieces of furniture and by installing carpet, that allowed making this type of division in a natural and very visual way. This space is illuminated by three suspended overhead lights of large dimensions, helping to enhance the double-height with a very minimalist, sophisticated and lightweight design, so as not to intervene with the vision of the architecture of the house itself.

Text description provided by the architects. The owners desired to create a home whose main objectives were to cherish the architecture of the space, emphasizing the industrial style and materials with the new pieces incorporated into each area. Some original elements of the loft were kept, such as the visible installations, the natural materials and their imperfections. In addition, the customers had the idea of using the space both for living and for hosting events and exhibitions related to the art world. For this, a very versatile and multifunctional space was created capable of covering different uses, sometimes simultaneously.

The original industrial style kitchen was preserved, incorporating it into the new design and integrating it with the colour range of the rest of the loft. Stools and the iconic Campari lamps by Ingo Maurer were included, thus giving the red note that is repeated in some spaces. Very special pieces with a lot of character were placed in the dining room, matching the modern style and providing a note of contemporary design. This combination allowed to obtain fluidity, finding the perfect balance between comfort, design and warmth.

The projection zone was created with a double function; on the one hand, it will serve for presentations and reinforcement in the events and, on the other hand, it will be used in a more informal and private way for the screening of films. The curved sofa allows visibility of both the hidden projector on the transverse wall and the television on the sidewall, hence breaking straight lines of composing the space. In the centre of the loft, the modular island sofa is marked as a channelling axis of the living room, very functional and with the possibility of changing position according to varying needs. The suite focuses on the second level of the house, overlooking the rest of the space and includes pieces that add practicality while aiming to create a more cosy and intimate area.